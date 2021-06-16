Blue Jays notebook: Teoscar Hernandez-style bats being used in Vladdy's big season

A secret weapon to Vladimir Guerrero's incredible season for the Toronto Blue Jays? It might be the new bats he ordered for 2021 – in the same length and weight as teammate Teoscar Hernandez.

Guerrero told reporters on a video call Tuesday that he was using a 34x32 bat last season and shifted to a 33 1/2 x 31 1/2 version here late last season. He's using it full time now and it's just like the one Hernandez uses.

"I feel very comfortable," Guerrero said. "Then, in the offseason, I was working out with his bats. And actually, when I play winter ball, I used his bat, too. I was just feeling so comfortable that I just ordered my bats with the same measurements as his."

Hernandez smiled and laughed when asked for more intel about the bats prior to Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees in Sahlen Field.

"It started last year, when he was struggling a little," Hernandez said. "He just feels comfortable with the way the bat is and he's using it. You get less tired and you can dominate the bat."

Does Hernandez take any credit for Guerrero's Triple Crown-level season?