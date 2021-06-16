Blue Jays notebook: Teoscar Hernandez-style bats being used in Vladdy's big season

A secret weapon to Vladimir Guerrero's incredible season for the Toronto Blue Jays? It might be the new bats he ordered for 2021 – in the same length and weight as teammate Teoscar Hernandez.
Guerrero told reporters on a video call Tuesday that he was using a 34x32 bat last season and shifted to a 33 1/2 x 31 1/2 version here late last season. He's using it full time now and it's just like the one Hernandez uses.
Guerrero is 7 for 11 and has homered in all three games of the Blue Jays' series in Boston.
"I feel very comfortable," Guerrero said. "Then, in the offseason, I was working out with his bats. And actually, when I play winter ball, I used his bat, too. I was just feeling so comfortable that I just ordered my bats with the same measurements as his."
Hernandez smiled and laughed when asked for more intel about the bats prior to Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees in Sahlen Field.
"It started last year, when he was struggling a little," Hernandez said. "He just feels comfortable with the way the bat is and he's using it. You get less tired and you can dominate the bat."
Major League Baseball has itself a sticky situation and seems determined to do something abo…
Does Hernandez take any credit for Guerrero's Triple Crown-level season?
"Nothing. Not a bit," he said. "The way he's swinging it right now, everybody is waiting for homers. Everybody. Every time that he goes to the plate, everybody's waiting for one of those long drives as crazy hot as he is, right?
"The ball goes out of the park. I want 115 and 116 (mph) of 'velo' off the bat. And we've seen that a lot of the time."
Hernandez, who entered the game batting .294 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs, said Guerrero's big season isn't a surprise to players like him who have come up through the Jays' system and have seen Guerrero in the minor leagues or spring training.
"He's done it before, just not at this level," Hernandez said. "But if the guy hit like that in the minor leagues, you know he can do it in the big leagues."
If you have tickets for Thursday night's Blue Jays-Yankees game in Sahlen Field, you're going to get an added bonus.
Support Local Journalism
Josh Allen to toss from mound
Bills quarterback Josh Allen will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Thursday's series finale (7 p.m., YES).
The Blue Jays announced Allen's pitch on Tuesday and he responded on Twitter by saying, "Probably gonna overthrow it in the stands."
The team responded with a GIF video of Allen hugging receiver Stefon Diggs and said, "Don't worry, @stefondiggs will probably find a way to catch it."
As for who is actually pitching the game, Michael King will throw for the Yankees against Toronto's T.J. Zeuch, who will be called up for the Bisons to take the spot of Steven Matz, who was placed on the Covid-19 IL on Monday.
Zeuch, who threw a no-hitter for the Bisons in 2019 at Rochester, is 1-3 with a 4.37 ERA in seven games for the Herd this year and 0-2, 6.75 in four games for Toronto, including two starts.
Back on the field
Hernandez's comments on Guerrero's bat were given to The News in the first in-person, one-on-one interview the paper has been able to have since the Blue Jays first played in Buffalo in August.
Vaccinated media were allowed to conduct interviews on the field during batting practice as of June 7 in an agreement reached among MLB, the MLBPA and the Baseball Writers Association of America.
The Blue Jays were on the road last week, and the new rules applied to their home games starting Tuesday. Clubhouses remain closed to all media. All postgame interviews and many pregame ones are still performed through group video calls.
The Buffalo Bisons are going to have a former World Series MVP in their lineup when they ope…
Blue Jays briefs
• Toronto outfielder George Springer served as the designated hitter and went 1 for 4 in his second rehab game for the Buffalo Bisons as the Herd lost 2-0 in Rochester. Springer was robbed of a home run in the first inning as his 385-foot fly ball to left-center field died on the warning track.
• Top Toronto pitching prospect Nate Pearson had his best game of the season, allowing just two hits over six innings, but took the loss to fall to 1-3. The Bisons are 18-18.
• Toronto reliever C.J. Edwards (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day IL after leaving Tuesday's game with his injury. Key bullpen member Rafael Dolis then left Wednesday's game with an apparent injury after a four-pitch walk to D.J. LeMahieu in the seventh. That was the only batter he faced.