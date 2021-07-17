Blue Jays notebook: Rainout turns Sunday at Sahlen Field into a doubleheader

If you had a ticket for Saturday's Blue Jays game in Sahlen Field, the weather worked against you. If you have a seat for Sunday's action, you're going to get double the fun for the same price.
That's the result of the schedule movement for the Jays' series against the Texas Rangers after Saturday's heavy rains produced Toronto's first postponement of the season in Buffalo. The game will be made up as a straight doubleheader at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, featuring two seven-inning games.
The Blue Jays got their long-awaited approval to return to Rogers Centre early Friday night. They are scheduled to start the Toronto portion of their schedule with a July 30 game against the Kansas City Royals.
In a normal season, tickets from a rainout are good as a rain check for a future game – but that's not the case here. Because of limited inventory remaining and the fact that the Blue Jays are leaving town after Wednesday's game against Boston, all fans who purchased tickets through the Jays will automatically get a refund to their credit card within 30 days. If you purchased through a secondary site, you have to work though that site's refund policies.
An important point to emphasize: Tickets for Saturday's game are not valid for Sunday's doubleheader. If you wish to attend Sunday's games, you must purchase another ticket from the inventory the Jays have remaining. Sunday's tickets are valid for both games.
Saturday's rainout was the Blue Jays' first at home since a May 17, 1989 game against California. That came just over two weeks prior to the Jays' departure from Exhibition Stadium for Rogers Centre, then known as SkyDome.
The Jays had one game suspended by rain last year in Buffalo, an Aug. 15 contest against Tampa Bay that was completed the next day after a vicious thunderstorm struck the ballpark. They also had Rogers Centre games against Kansas City in both 2001 and 2018 postponed due to issues with the stadium's retractable roof.
On the mound
The teams are expected to simply push back their pitching matchups, with Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5) going in the opener against Texas' Kolby Allard (2-6) in a battle of lefties, and fellow Toronto southpaw Steven Matz (7-4) going in the nightcap against Mike Foltynewicz (2-8).
Ryu, who signed a four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto in December 2019, has still yet to pitch in Rogers Centre. He will be making his 10th career start in Sahlen Field, going 3-2 with a 4.13 ERA in the first nine. He has struck out 39 in 52 1/3 innings.
Guerrero went deep in his first at-bat and then added No. 30 of his wondrous season – a monstrous three-run shot that carried to Oak Street in the seventh – as the Blue Jays pounded the Texas Rangers 10-2 in the opener of a three-game series.
Diamond dust
• In Friday's 10-2 Toronto win, the Blue Jays became the first team in MLB history to have three players start an All-Star Game together and then homer in the first game after the break (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez). Guerrero also became the first player in history to homer in the All-Star Game and then homer twice in the first game after it.
• At age 22, Guerrero's two home runs Friday made him the youngest player in team history to reach 30. He reached 30 homers in 88 games and the only time a player that age reached 30 faster was when Joe DiMaggio hit his 30th in his 84th game in 1937. Guerrero entered Saturday second in the big leagues in home runs to Shohei Ohtani, and the leader in average (.335), RBIs (77) and OPS (1.111).
The story of Jonah Heim – who has never played in Sahlen Field – has been well-documented, but the perseverance bears repeating.
• Amherst native Jonah Heim produced two of Texas' top five exit velocities Friday, at 102.8 mph on a groundout in the fourth inning and 101.4 mph on his searing lineout to right field in the eighth. His seventh-inning single to right was clocked at 87.2. Heim's 14 hard-hit balls in July (95+ mph) rank 2nd among MLB catchers this month to Kansas City's Salvador Perez (19).