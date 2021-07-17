Blue Jays notebook: Rainout turns Sunday at Sahlen Field into a doubleheader

The Jays had one game suspended by rain last year in Buffalo, an Aug. 15 contest against Tampa Bay that was completed the next day after a vicious thunderstorm struck the ballpark. They also had Rogers Centre games against Kansas City in both 2001 and 2018 postponed due to issues with the stadium's retractable roof.

On the mound

The teams are expected to simply push back their pitching matchups, with Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5) going in the opener against Texas' Kolby Allard (2-6) in a battle of lefties, and fellow Toronto southpaw Steven Matz (7-4) going in the nightcap against Mike Foltynewicz (2-8).

Ryu, who signed a four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto in December 2019, has still yet to pitch in Rogers Centre. He will be making his 10th career start in Sahlen Field, going 3-2 with a 4.13 ERA in the first nine. He has struck out 39 in 52 1/3 innings.

+3 Behind Guerrero's two homers, Blue Jays spoil Heim's homecoming Guerrero went deep in his first at-bat and then added No. 30 of his wondrous season – a monstrous three-run shot that carried to Oak Street in the seventh – as the Blue Jays pounded the Texas Rangers 10-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

Diamond dust

• In Friday's 10-2 Toronto win, the Blue Jays became the first team in MLB history to have three players start an All-Star Game together and then homer in the first game after the break (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez). Guerrero also became the first player in history to homer in the All-Star Game and then homer twice in the first game after it.