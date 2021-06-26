Blue Jays notebook: Offense does two-out damage to support Ryu

Two-out magic. Three different innings. Four runs in each.

That was the equation Saturday as the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 12-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles before 5,913 in Sahlen Field.

The Jays scored four runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings to quickly turn the game into a runaway. All the runs came with two out, as the Jays went 9 for 12 in those spots over those three innings. Starter Hyun Jin Ryu retired 15 straight at one stretch and carried a shutout in the seventh.

"That's huge. And with Ryu on the mound that was great," manager Charlie Montoyo said of the offense. "It's tough to get hits with two outs and to get that many runs with two outs, that was impressive. A great job by the hitters."

The Blue Jays got back-to-back homers in the third inning from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez, with Guerrero's bolt to left giving him the major-league lead for the season with 26. Guerrero has gone deep in all three games of this series. Bo Bichette and Randal Grichuk collected three hits apiece, with Grichuk finding the left-field screen for a three-run homer in the fifth.