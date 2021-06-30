Blue Jays Notebook: Mariners even series on Dylan Moore HR in 10th

The Blue Jays were just 5 for 20 in the game with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Nos. 3-4 hitters Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez combined to go 0 for 9 and Guerrero struck out three times.

"That happens. Our offense has been so good. Of course, we could have had more but you have to give them credit too for making big pitches when they had to," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "We scored enough to make it a game. It just wasn't enough there at the end."

Gurriel had the homer, a double and a sacrifice fly while hitting out of the No. 8 spot. He's batting .355 in his last nine games after an 0-for-15 drought in the four games prior to that.

"If we get him going too, that's great," Montoyo said. "Everyone in our offense is doing great. Hopefully we'll keep that going because that's our strength."

Close games continue to haunt the Jays. They're just 12-22 when the margin is two runs or less -- and 29-15 when its three runs or more.

Cimber's arrival is boon for Bisons

Sidearmer Adam Cimber was added to the Blue Jays' roster on Wednesday after being acquired in Tuesday's trade with the Miami Marlins, and his arrival meant a boon for the Buffalo Bisons' bullpen.