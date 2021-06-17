Blue Jays notebook: It's the Bronx West in Buffalo with Yankees in town

"It's been nice from our standpoint to hear them behind us and to know how excited they are to see us come in. That's been pretty cool to witness."

Slugger Aaron Judge said he was skeptical Tuesday when a couple cameramen told him it might be an 80-20 split in the crowd for the Yankees, a figure they clearly underestimated.

"Then we come out in the first inning and they're doing a (Yankee Stadium bleacher-style) roll call over that hill (in the right-field party deck). That was pretty cool. Even last night when Gary (Sanchez) hit the big two-run pinch homer, I was just looking at the sea of arms, hands and high-fives. It was pretty special."

Of course, it's pretty odd for the Blue Jays. They had roaring crowds here last week against Houston and Miami and will probably have all the support on the next homestand when Baltimore, Seattle and Tampa Bay are here. Not this week. A Toronto rally brings mostly silence. A Yankees strikeout gets the crowd buzzing.

In the ninth inning Wednesday, the place should have been rocking with the Blue Jays putting runners on second and third against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. Crickets. And Jays manager Charlie Montoyo got booed pretty lustily when arguing for a call on a foul ball during that rally.