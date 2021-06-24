Blue Jays notebook: Early explosion sends Orioles to 20th straight road loss

Walk, walk, walk, single, grounder, walk, grand slam.

That's how the bottom of the first went Thursday night for the Toronto Blue Jays in Sahlen Field, and it gives you all the insight necessary into their 9-0 cakewalk past the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a 10-game homestand. Toronto improved to 38-35 and extended its season-high win streak to five games by scoring all of its runs over the first three innings.

+3 Mike Harrington: After making errors, Blue Jays hoping for more hits on tickets "The Jays have taken a lot of heat in recent days, both from Buffalo fans and media, about their ticket price structure here and about changing prices of concessions," writes Mike Harrington.

Baltimore's Dean Kremer (0-7) never got out of a disastrous first inning as he recorded just one out and gave up six runs. The first three Toronto hitters walked before Teoscar Hernandez lined an RBI single, and Randal Grichuk plated another run with a groundout. After a Cavan Biggio walk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. roped a first-pitch grand slam high into the left-field screen to put the Blue Jays in front 6-0. And that was that.

"He was kind of wild, a lot of walks, not locating his pitches," Gurriel said through an interpreter. "So that's what I was thinking and looking for, a pitch right down the center that I could put a lot of contact on, and that's what happened."

"That was the key to the game, our patience," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "We grinded out the at-bats. ... If you didn't get your pitch, just go to first and give it to the next guy."