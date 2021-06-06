Blue Jays notebook: Decisions coming on future games in Sahlen Field

The Toronto Blue Jays are committed to play at Sahlen Field through July 4 and a decision appears imminent about whether the club will extend its stay.

Three sources told The Buffalo News on Sunday that the Jays are likely to play their six-game homestand from July 16-21 against Texas and Boston in Buffalo and are studying a 10-game stand against Kansas City, Cleveland and Boston that runs from July 30-Aug. 8.

"We're prepared for the potential of that," General Manager Ross Atkins said when asked by The News on a video call Sunday. "We need to also focus on doing everything we can to be prepared for being back to Toronto as soon as possible. So, I feel like we're in a good position in having a good alternative here in Buffalo. I'm very excited about it."

The Jays have said they need about four weeks lead time for any decision, either to extend their stay in Buffalo or move back to the Rogers Centre.

Asked if a call on future homestands is coming this week, Atkins said: "That's not my ultimate decision but that seems to make some sense that we would be making that determination soon."