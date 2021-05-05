Blue Jays manager on Sahlen Field: 'We're going to make it into our home'

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo spent nine years coming to Buffalo in the minor leagues, both as a player for the Denver Zephyrs and the manager of the Durham Bulls. So he was as familiar as anyone with Sahlen Field when the Jays set up shop here last summer.

Blue Jays are back: Questions and answers on MLB's return to Sahlen Field The Toronto Blue Jays' first game at Sahlen Field in 2021 will be June 1 against the Miami Marlins and, unlike last year, you can be there.

Montoyo loved the setup and the results, as the Jays went 17-9 here and earned a postseason berth for the first time since 2016.

With the Jays escaping the Florida heat and humidity to come here again starting June 1, Montoyo is looking for more of the same this year.

"Buffalo has been good to us. It's been good to me. We had a good time there last year," Montoyo said on his pregame video call Wednesday from Oakland. "We made it to the playoffs last year. We had it into our home and it was pretty awesome. The job that the Blue Jays did to make that ballpark closer to a big-league ballpark, they did an outstanding job.

"And I heard this year is even better. Our players have been there before, so it's going to be fun again. We're going to make it into our home."

Opening Day in Buffalo for Blue Jays will be June 1 vs. Marlins The Blue Jays and Bisons expect to be able to sell around 4,300 tickets for the games and maybe more as the season moves along.

Many of the Blue Jays' players, of course, came through Buffalo with the Bisons. Veterans who were skeptical of playing in a Triple-A park were quickly won over last year.