Blue Jays manager on Bisons ace Alek Manoah: 'Really impressive'

"He just told me to go out and have fun and keep doing what I'm doing," Manoah told New Jersey reporters after the game. "I would have felt better if there was no hits. I felt pretty good out there. I felt like I was able to get ahead in counts, get guys out early in the count to keep that pitch count low."

+3 Inside Baseball: Bisons know 'short-term angst' is worth another summer of MLB The millions of dollars the Blue Jays are spending on the park, albeit not on fan amenities, will ensure the club remains here, Mike Harrington says.

"One good thing he did yesterday was that the GM was there and he didn't try any harder," Montoyo said. "I've been there. I've seen a lot of guys thinking they want to come to the big leagues and all of a sudden the GM is there and they get nervous and don't pitch the same. Manoah, it looks like that didn't bother him and he had another good game."

Is a quick callup of Manoah possible?

"He's got to keep pitching. He's a young kid, first year in Triple-A. Just because somebody had two good starts that doesn't mean, 'All right come to the big leagues,' " Montoyo said. "He's got to keep doing what he's doing, keep improving and hopefully sometime this year maybe. You just never know. There's a lot of guys competing for jobs here but again, he's doing what it takes. His first two starts have been really impressive."