Blue Jays likely to start Robbie Ray, Alek Manoah in first two games in Buffalo

CLEVELAND -- Unless there are more weather issues here Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays plan to use Robbie Ray and rookie sensation Alek Manoah as their starting pitchers in their opening two games this week in Sahlen Field against the Miami Marlins.
With the Canadian border still shut tight, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be back at Sahlen Field with the Toronto Blue Jays, starting Tuesday. We don't know yet, but maybe it's for the entire summer.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said the current plan has Ray (2-2, 3.81) going in Tuesday's opener and Manoah making his second big-league start in Wednesday's game. Both have a 7:07 p.m. first pitch. Manoah, who grew up in suburban Miami, threw six shutout innings to win his debut Thursday in Yankee Stadium after three stellar outings for the Buffalo Bisons.
The Blue Jays' game against the Cleveland Indians in Progressive Field on Saturday was postponed about 90 minutes prior to the scheduled 4:10 first pitch even though there was no rain in sight and temperatures in the low 50s. Friday's game was played through howling, wind-driven rain and resulted in an 11-2 Toronto victory that was called in the seventh inning.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader here Sunday beginning at 1:10. Ross Stripling, Saturday's scheduled starter, will go in the first game and Steven Matz will throw in the nightcap.
The Blue Jays are off Monday and Thursday, prior to the three-game series against the Houston Astros that opens Friday night in Buffalo. It's likely they would use ace Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2) in that game.
Montoyo said he's hoping to check out the upgrades done at Sahlen Field late Sunday night after the Blue Jays' charter arrives in Buffalo from Cleveland. Players may do likewise Sunday or Monday; the Blue Jays had a similar walkaround in the park the night prior to their opener against the Marlins last August.
"The first thing I'm going to do when I get there is I'm going to walk to the field and see what it looks like," Montoyo said. "I'm staying close by so it's easy. I heard it looks really nice and they've done a great job."