Blue Jays likely to start Robbie Ray, Alek Manoah in first two games in Buffalo

CLEVELAND -- Unless there are more weather issues here Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays plan to use Robbie Ray and rookie sensation Alek Manoah as their starting pitchers in their opening two games this week in Sahlen Field against the Miami Marlins.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said the current plan has Ray (2-2, 3.81) going in Tuesday's opener and Manoah making his second big-league start in Wednesday's game. Both have a 7:07 p.m. first pitch. Manoah, who grew up in suburban Miami, threw six shutout innings to win his debut Thursday in Yankee Stadium after three stellar outings for the Buffalo Bisons.

The Blue Jays' game against the Cleveland Indians in Progressive Field on Saturday was postponed about 90 minutes prior to the scheduled 4:10 first pitch even though there was no rain in sight and temperatures in the low 50s. Friday's game was played through howling, wind-driven rain and resulted in an 11-2 Toronto victory that was called in the seventh inning.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader here Sunday beginning at 1:10. Ross Stripling, Saturday's scheduled starter, will go in the first game and Steven Matz will throw in the nightcap.