Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien named AL Player of the Month

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien was named American League Player of the Month on Wednesday after a monstrous May.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo fans downtown will take this Toronto team to heart We found out last summer the Blue Jays enjoy playing at Sahlen Field. We found out Tuesday night they will have a real home field in 2021, Harrington says.

Semien batted .368 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in the month, while also compiling a .429 on-base percentage and .702 slugging percentage. On a one-year, $18 million contract after coming from Oakland, Semien rebounded quickly after batting just .211 with a .368 slugging percentage for the Blue Jays in April.

Semien had two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins in the opener at Sahlen Field to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He's batting .389 in that stretch and has reached base in 36 of 37 games overall.

Semien is batting .300 for the season and is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the American League lead in hits with 64. Semien's 13 home runs are second to Guerrero's 17, which lead the major leagues.

The Blue Jays return to action Wednesday night at 7:07 against the Marlins with rookie Alek Manoah slated to make his second MLB start after throwing six shutout innings in his debut Thursday in Yankee Stadium.

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was named National League Player of the Month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.