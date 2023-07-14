Former All-Star Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch on an injury rehab assignment for the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night in Sahlen Field, the parent Toronto Blue Jays said Friday.
Mike Harrington: It's Heim Time as Amherst High product gets All-Star start as part of Texas' big first half
The Pride of Amherst High has a tattoo of the Buffalo skyline on his arm and has carried it deep in the heart of Texas to a regular role in the major leagues. But the 2023 season has turned into much more than that for Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.
The Blue Jays expect Ryu to make a modest appearance in the 6 p.m. game against Toledo. The goals are 4-5 innings or about 65 pitches before he gets re-evaluated. Ryu was in Toronto prior to Friday's game against Arizona in Rogers Centre and could make multiple starts with the Bisons, who play next week in Syracuse.
Ryu, a 36-year-old Korean, had successful Tommy John surgery last June. He has pitched this year for the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League game and for Class A Dunedin, posting a 1.29 earned-run average over seven innings in two starts.
Before having surgery, Ryan made one start for Buffalo last season, giving up five runs (two earned) in four innings of a 7-6 loss to the Durham Bulls. He went 2-0, 5.67 over six starts for the Blue Jays before he was shut down.
People are also reading…
The great Sahlen Field experiment has produced a result only the most optimistic fans north …
Ryu pitched in Sahlen Field for the Blue Jays in both 2020 and 2021. His five starts in 2020 included a no-decision in the August 11 opener against Miami, the first major league game in Buffalo in 105 years, and seven shutout innings in a Sept. 24 win over the New York Yankees that clinched Toronto's wild card berth.
Ryu is 21-12 over 49 starts with the Blue Jays since signing as a four-year, $80 million contract as a free agent on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 54-33, 2.98 in 126 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013-2019.
Ryu finished second in the NL Cy Young voting to Jacob deGrom in 2019 after going 14-5, 2.32 for the Dodgers. He finished third in the AL vote for Toronto (5-2, 2.69 in the shortened season). He pitched in the 2019 All-Star Game and his nine postseason outings include one in the 2018 World Series for the Dodgers against Boston.