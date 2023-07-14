Former All-Star Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch on an injury rehab assignment for the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night in Sahlen Field, the parent Toronto Blue Jays said Friday.

The Blue Jays expect Ryu to make a modest appearance in the 6 p.m. game against Toledo. The goals are 4-5 innings or about 65 pitches before he gets re-evaluated. Ryu was in Toronto prior to Friday's game against Arizona in Rogers Centre and could make multiple starts with the Bisons, who play next week in Syracuse.

Ryu, a 36-year-old Korean, had successful Tommy John surgery last June. He has pitched this year for the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League game and for Class A Dunedin, posting a 1.29 earned-run average over seven innings in two starts.

Before having surgery, Ryan made one start for Buffalo last season, giving up five runs (two earned) in four innings of a 7-6 loss to the Durham Bulls. He went 2-0, 5.67 over six starts for the Blue Jays before he was shut down.

Ryu pitched in Sahlen Field for the Blue Jays in both 2020 and 2021. His five starts in 2020 included a no-decision in the August 11 opener against Miami, the first major league game in Buffalo in 105 years, and seven shutout innings in a Sept. 24 win over the New York Yankees that clinched Toronto's wild card berth.

Ryu is 21-12 over 49 starts with the Blue Jays since signing as a four-year, $80 million contract as a free agent on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 54-33, 2.98 in 126 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013-2019.

Ryu finished second in the NL Cy Young voting to Jacob deGrom in 2019 after going 14-5, 2.32 for the Dodgers. He finished third in the AL vote for Toronto (5-2, 2.69 in the shortened season). He pitched in the 2019 All-Star Game and his nine postseason outings include one in the 2018 World Series for the Dodgers against Boston.