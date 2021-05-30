Blue Jays head to Sahlen Field after disappointing twinbill split with Tribe

Instead of being on a major roll, the Jays hit Sahlen Field for Tuesday night's opener at Washington and Swan against Miami still pondering major questions about their bullpen.

Chatwood's troubles are at the top of the list. He gave up just one run and walked only five batters in his first 16 outings this season. In his last three games covering 3 1/3 innings, he's given up six runs and walked nine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"For us to be good, Chatwood needs to do the job," Montoyo said of the 31-year-old. "He needs to be the reliever that he has been. So you've got to give him the chance to regroup and do the job, get a double play ball or something. He just couldn't do it. ... He was our best reliever for the first two months and he just needs to get it back."

Montoyo's mistake wasn't necessarily using Chatwood, as much as it was not having Castro warming up behind him. It was three batters into the seventh before the Toronto pen started to stir.

"You've got to trust somebody one time and let him get out of trouble," Montoyo said.