Blue Jays GM: Buffalo timetable is likely to come within the next week
Blue Jays in Buffalo

Cutouts fill the seats at Sahlen Field as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 26, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays are committed to playing in their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla., through May 24. After that? They're expected to come to Sahlen Field but their timetable remains uncertain, General Manager Ross Atkins said on a video call Thursday afternoon.

Q&A: What are timetables for Bisons' move to Trenton, Blue Jays' return to Buffalo?

"We can't get to Toronto soon enough and remain as hopeful as we can to get there as soon as possible," Atkins said. "Sometime in the next week we'll sit down with our players. We've been doing that. We'll do that again on this homestand and look to finalize that timeline on when those decisions will be made for the next move."

The Blue Jays have not officially announced they're coming to Buffalo and there have thus been no tickets put on sale for any games. But the expectation is they will start their second straight summer of games here either on June 1 vs. the Miami Marlins or June 15 vs. the New York Yankees.

Canada added to State Department 'do not travel' list

There is massive amounts of work going on at the ballpark, with new clubhouses being built, a renovated outfield, new bullpens being built in the outfield and a new batting cage room being erected beyond the right-field party deck. Light towers are being constructed on the Swan Street plaza.

"We've talked a lot about that with our players," Atkins said. "And I can't say enough about the work that has gone into that with (executive vice president of business) Marnie Starkman and her staff. That renovation has to be different than it was a year ago if we end up being there.

"If we're there, there will be fans and we don't have the concourse to deal with to allow for more flexibility and more room to move."

