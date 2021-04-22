Blue Jays GM: Buffalo timetable is likely to come within the next week

The Toronto Blue Jays are committed to playing in their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla., through May 24. After that? They're expected to come to Sahlen Field but their timetable remains uncertain, General Manager Ross Atkins said on a video call Thursday afternoon.

"We can't get to Toronto soon enough and remain as hopeful as we can to get there as soon as possible," Atkins said. "Sometime in the next week we'll sit down with our players. We've been doing that. We'll do that again on this homestand and look to finalize that timeline on when those decisions will be made for the next move."

The Blue Jays have not officially announced they're coming to Buffalo and there have thus been no tickets put on sale for any games. But the expectation is they will start their second straight summer of games here either on June 1 vs. the Miami Marlins or June 15 vs. the New York Yankees.

There is massive amounts of work going on at the ballpark, with new clubhouses being built, a renovated outfield, new bullpens being built in the outfield and a new batting cage room being erected beyond the right-field party deck. Light towers are being constructed on the Swan Street plaza.