Blue Jays get the OK to go home, will end run in Buffalo on Wednesday

With the pandemic still ongoing and vaccination rates lagging in Canada, the Blue Jays announced in February that their season would be a mixture of sites likely to include their spring home in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo.

They stayed in Dunedin for the season's first two months before transitioning here after combining with Major League Baseball to fund a multimillion renovation of the ballpark that provided permanent solutions for the Bisons, who needed the work done as part of MLB's new requirements for Triple-A ballparks.

The work was also needed because tickets were sold and fans were allowed in to watch the games. The club had temporary weight training and batting cage areas on the 100 level concourse last year, not feasible in 2021 with fans in the house.

For 2021, the entire outfield was replaced after work on the infield was done last summer. The bullpens were moved off the field and a new complex for them was built in right-center field. A new batting cage and pitching building was erected behind the stadium loading docks down the ramp from Washington Street, and more work was done on the home clubhouse. In addition, all of the lighting of the stadium was completely converted to high-powered LED fixtures.

