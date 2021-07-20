Blue Jays felt 'incredibly supported' in Buffalo, built better bond here

“It is, first and foremost, such a good feeling to be headed back,” Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins said, “and it has been a massive jolt of positive energy throughout the entire organization, not just the clubhouse, on personal levels, professional levels. We could not be more excited. It increases our optimism, for sure, but at the same time we’ve shifted towards that winning cycle and have been hyperfocused on improving the organization, improving the major league team any way possible. So it doesn’t feel like that tangibly increases our desire to win, but it does feel as though it tangibly increases our optimism.”

The Blue Jays have been waiting to return to Canada for nearly two years, after playing home games the last two seasons at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., and the home of their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

“This place has been great to us,” Montoyo said. “How the building looks like, how the fans have been. Except Monday night against the Red Sox and against the Yankees in June, we felt like we were playing on the road. It is what it is. But other than that, when we play somebody else’s teams and stuff, the crowds have been great and the support has been great. So Buffalo has been great to us.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he was pleased by the environment in Buffalo.