Blue Jays delay Sahlen Field ticket sales a week to allow for increased capacity

You're going to have to wait an extra week to grab tickets for Toronto Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field – but now there's going to be more of them available.
The Toronto Blue Jays' first game at Sahlen Field in 2021 will be June 1 against the Miami Marlins and, unlike last year, you can be there.
The Blue Jays announced Tuesday morning that they are delaying sales for their first 15 games in Buffalo by a week "to safely increase capacity by introducing fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field" in line with the latest New York State guidelines.
The change means tickets for the first eight games from June 1-17 will go on sale to the public on May 20 at 10 a.m. (presale for Bisons season ticket holders on May 18). Tickets for the 10 games slated from June 24-July 4 go on sale June 3 (June 1 for Bisons season ticket holders).
Support Local Journalism
The club did not specify what the new capacity of Sahlen Field will be, saying it will share that information next week. Last week's announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised the Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons, who had been planning on socially distanced pods at 24% capacity of the ballpark that would make about 4,200 seats available.
The millions of dollars the Blue Jays are spending on the park, albeit not on fan amenities, will ensure the club remains here, Mike Harrington says.
But Cuomo said that beginning May 19, the state would allow sections of vaccinated people to sit together in stadiums like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. Only unvaccinated fans would have to stay socially distanced. Everyone must still wear masks. In theory, you could fill all the available seats if everyone proves they are fully vaccinated.
The Jays' schedule in Buffalo opens with games against the Miami Marlins on June 1-2. The Houston Astros are here June 4-5-6 and the New York Yankees will be in town for a three-game series on June 15-16-17.
The second set of games includes a four-game series against Baltimore (June 24-27), three games against Seattle (June 29-30, July 1) and three games against defending American League champion Tampa Bay (July 2-4).
Renovation work continues at the ballpark in preparation for the Blue Jays' second straight summer of games in Buffalo. The Bisons, meanwhile, have temporarily moved their season to Trenton, N.J., while the parent club is using their ballpark.