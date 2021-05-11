 Skip to main content
Blue Jays delay Sahlen Field ticket sales a week to allow for increased capacity
Blue Jays delay Sahlen Field ticket sales a week to allow for increased capacity

Blue Jays Fans Return

Crews continue upgrades to Sahlen Field in Buffalo Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays will start playing their home games here on June 1.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

You're going to have to wait an extra week to grab tickets for Toronto Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field – but now there's going to be more of them available.

The Blue Jays announced Tuesday morning that they are delaying sales for their first 15 games in Buffalo by a week "to safely increase capacity by introducing fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field" in line with the latest New York State guidelines.

The change means tickets for the first eight games from June 1-17 will go on sale to the public on May 20 at 10 a.m. (presale for Bisons season ticket holders on May 18). Tickets for the 10 games slated from June 24-July 4 go on sale June 3 (June 1 for Bisons season ticket holders).

The club did not specify what the new capacity of Sahlen Field will be, saying it will share that information next week. Last week's announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised the Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons, who had been planning on socially distanced pods at 24% capacity of the ballpark that would make about 4,200 seats available.

But Cuomo said that beginning May 19, the state would allow sections of vaccinated people to sit together in stadiums like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. Only unvaccinated fans would have to stay socially distanced. Everyone must still wear masks. In theory, you could fill all the available seats if everyone proves they are fully vaccinated.

The Jays' schedule in Buffalo opens with games against the Miami Marlins on June 1-2. The Houston Astros are here June 4-5-6 and the New York Yankees will be in town for a three-game series on June 15-16-17.

The second set of games includes a four-game series against Baltimore (June 24-27), three games against Seattle (June 29-30, July 1) and three games against defending American League champion Tampa Bay (July 2-4). 

Renovation work continues at the ballpark in preparation for the Blue Jays' second straight summer of games in Buffalo. The Bisons, meanwhile, have temporarily moved their season to Trenton, N.J., while the parent club is using their ballpark.

