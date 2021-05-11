Blue Jays delay Sahlen Field ticket sales a week to allow for increased capacity

You're going to have to wait an extra week to grab tickets for Toronto Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field – but now there's going to be more of them available.

The Blue Jays announced Tuesday morning that they are delaying sales for their first 15 games in Buffalo by a week "to safely increase capacity by introducing fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field" in line with the latest New York State guidelines.

The change means tickets for the first eight games from June 1-17 will go on sale to the public on May 20 at 10 a.m. (presale for Bisons season ticket holders on May 18). Tickets for the 10 games slated from June 24-July 4 go on sale June 3 (June 1 for Bisons season ticket holders).

The club did not specify what the new capacity of Sahlen Field will be, saying it will share that information next week. Last week's announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo surprised the Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons, who had been planning on socially distanced pods at 24% capacity of the ballpark that would make about 4,200 seats available.

