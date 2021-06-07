Blue Jays confirm next six Sahlen Field games, expand capacity to 80%

The Toronto Blue Jays have confirmed they will play six more games at Sahlen Field in July, and also announced Monday that capacity at the ballpark will increase to 80% for games that will have ticket sales begin this week.
Tickets for 16 games from June 24-July 21 go on sale for Bisons season ticket holders at 10 a.m. Tuesday and to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday. All sales are done online at bluejays.com/singlegametickets.
The Toronto Blue Jays went 3-2 on their first homestand of the season at Sahlen Field, a modest success on the field but a smash hit off of it.
The block of tickets available includes the previously announced games against Baltimore (June 24-27), Seattle (June 29-30, July 1) and Tampa Bay (July 2-4), plus another six-game homestand against Texas (July 16-18) and Boston (July 19-21). The Texas games will be a homecoming for Rangers catcher and Amherst native Jonah Heim.
The Blue Jays have not determined the site for home games after July 30. They start a 10-game homestand that day against Kansas City, and it also includes four games against Cleveland and three more against Boston.
The Blue Jays also announced they have worked with state and Erie County officials to open additional vaccinated seating sections in the 100 level and will have 95% of the seating for future games in vaccinated sections. There will still be some physically distanced seating options, including accessible seating, in the 100 level, and the 200 level will remain limited to physically distanced seating pods.
The changes will bring ballpark capacity to around 12,000 for future games. It was at 35% for the opening five games against Miami and Houston and will be at 45 (around 6,900) for the games against the New York Yankees June 15-17.
Overall capacity of Sahlen Field is down to around 15,500 for the Blue Jays' games because of the needs of the club and MLB. In addition, there is smaller capacity in the suites and the Jays are using much of the 200 level and a couple of sections on the 100 level for their cardboard cutout program, which has corporate sponsorship tie-ins.
The return of the Toronto Blue Jays – and fans – to Sahlen Field for the 2021 season also meant the return of many of the stadium's longtime employees.
Suites are available for groups of six to 10 guests, including options for food and beverage service. Those can be purchased via the Bisons' website or by calling 1-888-654-6529.
The Blue Jays and Bisons are also looking to add to the roster of game-day staff roles in the ballpark. Job openings are posted for a variety of roles at the Bisons' site or by calling 846-2059.
In addition, the Bisons are hosting a concessions team hiring fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Canalside in the Honda Tent.
The Blue Jays went 3-2 on their opening homestand in Buffalo and were off Monday. They open a seven-game road trip Tuesday in Chicago against the White Sox.