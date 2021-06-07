Blue Jays confirm next six Sahlen Field games, expand capacity to 80%

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The changes will bring ballpark capacity to around 12,000 for future games. It was at 35% for the opening five games against Miami and Houston and will be at 45 (around 6,900) for the games against the New York Yankees June 15-17.

Overall capacity of Sahlen Field is down to around 15,500 for the Blue Jays' games because of the needs of the club and MLB. In addition, there is smaller capacity in the suites and the Jays are using much of the 200 level and a couple of sections on the 100 level for their cardboard cutout program, which has corporate sponsorship tie-ins.

Suites are available for groups of six to 10 guests, including options for food and beverage service. Those can be purchased via the Bisons' website or by calling 1-888-654-6529.

The Blue Jays and Bisons are also looking to add to the roster of game-day staff roles in the ballpark. Job openings are posted for a variety of roles at the Bisons' site or by calling 846-2059.

In addition, the Bisons are hosting a concessions team hiring fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Canalside in the Honda Tent.

The Blue Jays went 3-2 on their opening homestand in Buffalo and were off Monday. They open a seven-game road trip Tuesday in Chicago against the White Sox.

