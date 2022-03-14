Blue Jays confirm Casey Candaele is back as Bisons manager

After leading the Buffalo Bisons to their first division title since 2005 last season, Casey Candaele will return as the club's manager in 2022. The parent Toronto Blue Jays confirmed the expected news Monday when they announced their full minor-league coaching roster, news that was delayed by the MLB lockout.

Candaele, a popular player for the Bisons from 1995-97, was named the Triple-A East Co-Manager of the Year in 2021 for guiding the Herd to a 71-46 record and the championship of the Northeast Division in a season that saw the Bisons play home games from May through July in Trenton, N.J. The Bisons then went 8-1 in the Triple-A Final Stretch tournament.

Candaele is the first man to win a division title for the Bisons as both a player and manager in their modern era dating to 1985.

The entire coaching staff will also return, with three-time World Series champion Devon White reprising his role as position coach and becoming the longest-tenured coach in the modern era.