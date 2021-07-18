Blue Jays blank Rangers in opener on Hyun Jin Ryu's three-hitter

The battery supplied the bulk of the energy as the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Texas Rangers, 5-0, in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader in Sahlen Field.

Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu tossed a three-hit shutout and catcher Danny Jansen belted a solo homer to left as the Blue Jays (47-42) took their second straight game in the three-game series and won their third straight overall. Fellow lefty Steven Matz was to pitch the second game for the Jays.

Ryu (9-5) needed just 83 pitches and threw 54 strikes to go the route. It was the Blue Jays' first complete game of all scheduled innings since Marcus Stroman went nine on April 23, 2017 in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. The victory took just 1 hour, 48 minutes to complete.

The Blue Jays' last complete game is officially credited to knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend on May 18, 2019 but it comes with a huge asterisk. Feierabend pitched only four innings in the 4-1 defeat at Chicago and the game was called by rain and ruled official in the White Sox favor in the middle of the fifth.