Blue Jays are back: Questions and answers on MLB's return to Sahlen Field

Major League Baseball is coming back to Buffalo for the second straight season as the Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that they are moving games from their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla., to Sahlen Field.

The first game will be June 1 against the Miami Marlins and, unlike last year, you can be there.

Opening Day in Buffalo for Blue Jays will be June 1 vs. Marlins The Blue Jays and Bisons expect to be able to sell around 4,300 tickets for the games and maybe more as the season moves along.

No fans were allowed when the Blue Jays played 26 games here in 2020, the first time there had been big-league games in Buffalo since the Federal League team of 1915. This wait is a tad shorter.

"We were saying earlier today it was 105 years between Major League Baseball games in Buffalo and now we're going to have Major League Baseball in back-to-back seasons," said Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations. "So it is exciting.

"The one thing that was missing last year for those of us who were fortunate to be at a game, were the fans. It was a major-league game going on and you looked around and there were no fans there. So this year, that will be different. I think that's going to be exciting for the fans."

The Blue Jays have been enthusiastic about the chance to have fans in Buffalo and will now get the chance.