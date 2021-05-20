Blue Jays announce first eight games in Sahlen Field are sold out

All tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays' first eight games in Sahlen Field sold out on the first day of public sale, the club announced Thursday afternoon.
The Blue Jays had presales for season ticket-holders of the Bisons, Sabres, Bills and Bandits on Tuesday and Wednesday, but held tickets back for each game for the general public. About four hours after that sale began, all tickets were gone.
The Toronto Blue Jays' first game at Sahlen Field in 2021 will be June 1 against the Miami Marlins and, unlike last year, you can be there.
The Blue Jays sold about 6,600 tickets for each game under their dynamic pricing model, which charges different prices based on supply and demand factors such as day of the week and opponent.
The Blue Jays open their second season here June 1 against the Miami Marlins and play them again on June 2. The Marlins were the opponent last year for the Aug. 11 opener that was the first major-league game in Buffalo since 1915.
The Houston Astros make their first trip to Buffalo for games June 4-6, while the New York Yankees will play here June 15-17. The Blue Jays went 5-2 in two series against the Yankees in September, clinching their wild-card playoff berth with a 4-1 win over the Yanks on Sept. 24.
If you're hoping to see some Toronto Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field, you have to expect to pay major-league prices.
The Blue Jays remind Buffalo fans to continue to check Bluejays.com/tickets for the release of some seats to these games, as tickets are held for use by Major League Baseball and then released if not needed. Many times, those seats are available within a few hours of the first pitch.
The Blue Jays have also announced that sales for the next set of 10 games in Buffalo have been pushed back a week, with presale beginning on June 8 and the general public getting its chance on June 10.
Those games will be June 24-27 against Baltimore, June 29-30 and July 1 against Seattle and July 2-4 against defending American League champion Tampa Bay.
The Jays continue to work with New York State and Erie County health authorities on protocols and seating plans in the hopes of increasing seating capacity for future games. If they stay in Buffalo, the Blue Jays' next homestand after July 4 would be July 16-18 against Texas (featuring catcher Jonah Heim of Amherst) and July 19-21 against Boston.