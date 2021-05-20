Blue Jays announce first eight games in Sahlen Field are sold out

All tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays' first eight games in Sahlen Field sold out on the first day of public sale, the club announced Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Jays had presales for season ticket-holders of the Bisons, Sabres, Bills and Bandits on Tuesday and Wednesday, but held tickets back for each game for the general public. About four hours after that sale began, all tickets were gone.

The Blue Jays sold about 6,600 tickets for each game under their dynamic pricing model, which charges different prices based on supply and demand factors such as day of the week and opponent.

The Blue Jays open their second season here June 1 against the Miami Marlins and play them again on June 2. The Marlins were the opponent last year for the Aug. 11 opener that was the first major-league game in Buffalo since 1915.

The Houston Astros make their first trip to Buffalo for games June 4-6, while the New York Yankees will play here June 15-17. The Blue Jays went 5-2 in two series against the Yankees in September, clinching their wild-card playoff berth with a 4-1 win over the Yanks on Sept. 24.

