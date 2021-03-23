Blue Jays and Bisons both seeking scheduling clarity starting in May

The Jays would love to get approval from the government to go directly from Dunedin to Toronto, but that's not likely to happen by June, when the hot weather and late afternoon rains will force them out of Florida.

As Bisons enter new league, return of Blue Jays to Sahlen Field is not out of the question The new league will include 12 other members of the former International League, four teams from the former Pacific Coast League and three new teams to Triple-A.

It appears that the most likely scenario is for the Jays to stay in Dunedin through May, come to Buffalo in early June and depart for Toronto sometime in the summer. That would then allow the Bisons to return to Sahlen Field for the first time since August 2019.

"Last year, there was basically two scenarios," said Mike Buczkowski, the president of Rich Baseball Operations. "Is there going to be a Triple-A season or not? Then we found out there wasn't. And then it was are the Jays coming or not? And when we knew they were, that was it. They were coming for the year. Now, it's a case of are they coming, when they're coming and for how long? There's lots more to it."

The Bisons are scheduled to open their season May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox, but it's looking as though many of their home games in May will be played elsewhere because of the construction to accommodate the Jays and bring the stadium up to new standards instituted by MLB.