Blue Jays and Bisons both seeking scheduling clarity starting in May

In April, the Toronto Blue Jays know they'll be starting a season, and the Buffalo Bisons know they'll be preparing for one. The limbo act for the parent club and its Triple-A partner is full-fledged starting in May.
Construction is already under way in Sahlen Field for what seems like a return of the Blue Jays sometime in June, but for how long? And what will happen to the Bisons in the interim?
Those questions remain unanswered, and officials from the clubs are working through scenarios with Major League Baseball, which has now taken oversight of the minors, as well.
There are a lot of moving parts to this situation. And it is not nearly as simple as last season, when the Blue Jays played 26 games here in a 46-day stretch in August and September.
"I can definitely say we're still working towards baseball being here in Buffalo," Herd General Manager Anthony Sprague said Tuesday. "Whether it's the Blue Jays or Bisons, we still don't 100% know."
In reality, the most likely scenario appears to be some combination of both.
While still shut out of Toronto due to border regulations, the Blue Jays are playing their first 12 home games of the regular season through May 2 at their spring home, TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.
They've yet to make a decision on a 10-game homestand running May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. But multiple industry sources seem to think those games will stay in Florida, rather than come to Buffalo. That would get the Jays through May.
Then comes June. The Jays host the Miami Marlins on June 1-2 and the Houston Astros on June 4-6, hit the road again, then host the New York Yankees on June 15-17.
It seems as though the Jays will pick either the Miami series or the Yankees' three-gamer as their return to Buffalo. But don't expect the Jays to stay here all the way through the end of the season in October.
The Blue Jays played their final 26 home games in Sahlen Field last season.
Support Local Journalism
Team president/CEO Mark Shapiro made the rounds of Toronto media over the weekend and said that inroads in vaccinations have the team confident that it can get approval from the Canadian government to play in Rogers Centre at some point this summer.
The Jays, remember, had city and provincial approval to play in Toronto last year, but were rejected by federal health officials. They came to Buffalo and went 17-9 at Sahlen Field en route to their first playoff berth since 2016.
"I’m trying not to forecast what the scenarios are, but am preparing for every scenario,” Shapiro told the Toronto Sun. “I would say my honest view is that I still expect our season to be some combination of Dunedin, Buffalo and Toronto.
"What has changed, in my mind, is I’m more optimistic we’ll get back to Toronto. I’m not at all talking about getting back to Toronto with fans. But I do think getting back to Toronto seems like a more realistic possibility."
The Jays would love to get approval from the government to go directly from Dunedin to Toronto, but that's not likely to happen by June, when the hot weather and late afternoon rains will force them out of Florida.
The new league will include 12 other members of the former International League, four teams from the former Pacific Coast League and three new teams to Triple-A.
It appears that the most likely scenario is for the Jays to stay in Dunedin through May, come to Buffalo in early June and depart for Toronto sometime in the summer. That would then allow the Bisons to return to Sahlen Field for the first time since August 2019.
"Last year, there was basically two scenarios," said Mike Buczkowski, the president of Rich Baseball Operations. "Is there going to be a Triple-A season or not? Then we found out there wasn't. And then it was are the Jays coming or not? And when we knew they were, that was it. They were coming for the year. Now, it's a case of are they coming, when they're coming and for how long? There's lots more to it."
The Bisons are scheduled to open their season May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox, but it's looking as though many of their home games in May will be played elsewhere because of the construction to accommodate the Jays and bring the stadium up to new standards instituted by MLB.
The construction is mostly centered around permanent player facility infrastructure – such as clubhouses, batting cages and workout spaces – as opposed to last year's temporary workarounds that included use of the stadium concourse. That's not an option this year, with fans expected to be back in the park.
The Bisons could spend much of the summer elsewhere, depending upon how long the Blue Jays are here. Scheduling and Covid-19 protocols do not make it feasible for the teams to share the stadium. The Blue Jays are closing in on decisions about where to relocate both Buffalo and Class A Vancouver, which has to play in the United States during the border shutdown.
The Bisons cannot sell tickets for either Triple-A or MLB games until decisions are finalized. Current New York State rules allow 20% of capacity, or about 3,300 fans in the park. The hope is that rules on testing for fans will be relaxed and substituted with proof of vaccination.