Blue Jays' Alek Manoah placed on IL, will miss final start in Buffalo

Alex Cora’s Buffalo ties

Red Sox manager Alex Cora never played a game in Buffalo, but he did play three games with the Bisons on an injury rehab assignment for a thumb issue in 2009, his first year with the New York Mets.

All three games were on the road in Durham, N.C. But he does have a fond childhood memory from Sahlen Field.

Cora’s older brother, Joey Cora, played in the inaugural Triple-A All-Star game in 1988 at what was then known as Pilot Field. The elder Cora, a second baseman for the Las Vegas Stars, played for the National League. The American League beat the National League, 2-1, on July 13, 1988, in Buffalo. There were 19,500 fans in attendance.

“I thought it was cool to come here, just thinking about that,” Alex Cora said.

Joey Cora went on to play 11 major league seasons with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians from 1987 to '98.

The Triple-A All-Star game returned to Buffalo in 2012, when the Pacific Coast League captured a 3-0 victory against the International League. There were 18,025 fans at Coca-Cola Field.

