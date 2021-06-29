Blue Jays add to bullpen and outfield depth in trade with Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly added an interesting piece to their bullpen Tuesday, acquiring sidearming right-hander Adam Cimber from the Miami Marlins in a deal first reported by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. The teams have yet to announce it.
The Blue Jays passed a tough test in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, as relievers Patrick Murphy and Tim Mayza got out of jams to preserve a win for starter Ross Stripling.
The Blue Jays also acquired veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson in the deal, which is a bit of a head-scratcher and could foreshadow a move involving an incumbent outfielder such as Randal Grichuk or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto sent third baseman Joe Panik and Double-A pitcher Andrew McInvale to Miami.
The outfield got quite a bit more crowded with last week's return of George Springer but Dickerson has not played since June 13 and is out at least a couple more weeks with a foot contusion.
The Blue Jays continue their homestand Tuesday night in Sahlen Field with the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
The Jays have been looking to bolster their bullpen in the wake of injuries that have produced a bevy of late-game struggles this season. Cimber, a 30-year-old right-hander, is 1-2 with a 2.88 earned-run average in 33 games for the Marlins. In 34 1/3 innings, he's allowed 30 hits, struck out 21 and walked 11.
Cimber has pitched 185 career games, all in relief, with Miami, Cleveland San Diego. He's currently running his lowest ERA and WHIP (1.194) of his four big-league seasons.
It's gonna be fun to watch this guy pitch!He has a knack for inducing weak contact, and I love him as an option against guys like Judge, Stanton, Sanchez, Bogaerts, Arozarena, etc... pic.twitter.com/zLadPQcPWP— Chris Black (@DownToBlack) June 29, 2021
Dickerson, 32, is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 62 games for the Marlins. He's been a 20-homer man three times in his career, topped by the 27 he hit for Tampa Bay in 2017.
Panik was batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 42 games this season. He has struggled defensively at third base, and was the subject of pitcher Ross Stripling's on-field ire after an error during the Yankees series here earlier this month. The play of Santaigo Espinal, both at the plate and in the field, made him expendable.