Blue Jays add to bullpen and outfield depth in trade with Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly added an interesting piece to their bullpen Tuesday, acquiring sidearming right-hander Adam Cimber from the Miami Marlins in a deal first reported by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. The teams have yet to announce it.

+2 From start to finish, Blue Jays well-armed in win over Orioles The Blue Jays passed a tough test in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, as relievers Patrick Murphy and Tim Mayza got out of jams to preserve a win for starter Ross Stripling.

The Blue Jays also acquired veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson in the deal, which is a bit of a head-scratcher and could foreshadow a move involving an incumbent outfielder such as Randal Grichuk or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto sent third baseman Joe Panik and Double-A pitcher Andrew McInvale to Miami.

The outfield got quite a bit more crowded with last week's return of George Springer but Dickerson has not played since June 13 and is out at least a couple more weeks with a foot contusion.

The Blue Jays continue their homestand Tuesday night in Sahlen Field with the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Jays have been looking to bolster their bullpen in the wake of injuries that have produced a bevy of late-game struggles this season. Cimber, a 30-year-old right-hander, is 1-2 with a 2.88 earned-run average in 33 games for the Marlins. In 34 1/3 innings, he's allowed 30 hits, struck out 21 and walked 11.