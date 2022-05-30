Bizarre ending sends Hamburg baseball to Far West Regionals

By Budd Bailey

Special to The News

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and Iroquois clinging to a 5-3 lead, pitcher Cam Fuer struck out Hamburg’s Evan Chaffee with the tying runs on base for an apparent game-ending out.

The Chiefs celebrated their championship of the Section VI, Class A overall title on Monday afternoon with the usual yells, screams and dogpiles.

But wait.

The celebration was put on hold for quite a while as a discussion took place involving coaches, umpires and Section VI officials. Eventually, the umpires ruled that Iroquois had violated a state rule involving pitch counts. In response, the Chiefs were forced to forfeit the game they had just won on Bobo Field at Niagara University.

Therefore, Hamburg will move on to the Far West Regionals this weekend. Iroquois is done for the season.

“I’ve been coaching in this program for 20 years,” Hamburg’s Derek Hill said. “That’s the most bizarre finish I’ve seen by a million miles.”

It was the type of ending that no doubt will receive attention throughout the state in high school sports circles. And the entire situation requires a good-sized explanation.

New York State rules limit pitchers to 125 pitches in a given postseason game; if they reach 125 in the middle of an at-bat, they are allowed to finish pitching to that batter. Both teams keep track of the count, but the home team’s total (in this case, Hamburg) is the one that if considered official in the case of a dispute.

Fuer was pitching a complete game entering the seventh, and he had five walks and nine strikeouts in the first six innings. The Iroquois pitcher had two more strikeouts, another walk and a hit batsman in the first four batters in the bottom of the seventh. According to an unofficial count by a media member in the press box, Fuer went past 125 pitches when he was pitching to Jacob Reese, the batter before Chaffee.

“We had our guy at 93 pitches at the beginning of the inning,” Iroquois coach Chris Snusz said. "He threw 31 pitches, which puts him at 124. They insisted he was at 138, which was ridiculous.”

“We knew he was quite close (to the number) going into the last inning,” Hill said. “I had lost track while coaching at third. But we had multiple sources confirming that he was beyond the legal limit before Evan went up to the plate.”

Fuer, however, stayed in the game and pitched to Chaffee. As soon as he threw his first pitch of the at-bat (at least by the impartial count), he was considered an ineligible player. And the rule, according to the state association, is quite black and white: “Any violation of this rule will be considered in the same light as a school using an ineligible player. The game will be forfeited.” There are no exceptions.

“Those are the rules,” Hill said. “I didn’t know if we had to re-do the last at-bat. I wasn’t sure on the protocol from that point. But … wow.”

The inning continued until its completion. When the game ended, a dejected Hill got back to his dugout and was greeted by a buzz. The other coaches were busy double-checking the situation, and brought it to the umpires’ attention. Section VI officials took it from there. Hamburg’s count was the one that mattered, and the result was flipped.

As you’d expect, the Chiefs were furious, the Bulldogs were a little embarrassed but happy, and the fans of the two teams traded insults. The umpires declared the forfeit, and headed for the parking lot.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions right now,” Hill said. “I’m thankful that we get to go practice tomorrow, because you don’t want to say goodbye to those guys. But take nothing away from (Iroquois). Obviously, they’ve got a great team and a great program.”

“I feel terrible for the kids,” Snusz said. “They played hard, and won the game.”

The ending spoiled an intense game between the A-1 and A-2 champions. Hamburg jumped out to a 3-0 lead through four innings, as starting pitcher Chaffee consistently worked out of jams. Nolan Heavern hit a solo homer, while the Bulldogs also scored on an error and a balk.

But Iroquois bounced back. It scored its first run in the fifth when a ball that had been called an infield fly was misplayed, resulting in an out but a run scoring from third. Later in the inning, Sam Staerke singled home two runs to give the Chiefs the lead. They added an insurance run on a wild pitch in the seventh. The rally was a successful one … until it wasn’t.

“That’s what is going to be lost in the whole thing – both teams played tremendous baseball,” Hill said. “What a great game with an unfortunate ending.”

Hamburg will take on the Section V champion at noon Saturday at Niagara University.

Medina wins Class B title

It seems that the only thing that can slow the Medina baseball team down is Covid-19.

The Mustangs defeated Depew, 4-1, for the Section VI, Class B crossover title. The victory sent Medina to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champion at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monroe Community College.

The Mustangs’ last such title came in 2019. The catch is that the season was wiped out in 2020, and there was no crossover game due to the virus in 2021. Therefore, it’s been a while since Medina took a back seat to anyone in baseball in the region.

“They can make some noise (in the state playoffs),” Depew coach Dennis Crawley Jr. said. “If their pitching comes through, they’ll be fine.”

A key moment took place in the second inning, when the Mustangs struck for two runs on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded hit batsman. The runs were a comfort to Medina starter Aiden Paul, who went on to pitch six scoreless innings.

“I was mostly working fastball/curveball, with the slider once in a while,” he said. “Those runs let me calm down. I didn’t have to worry about striking everybody out. Those two runs really made a difference."

The teams traded zeros through the end of the fifth inning. In the sixth, Medina added a bit of needed insurance with two RBI hits by Xander Payne and Zach Fike. Paul, who had three hits on the day, was rather tired after the sixth inning. Part of the problem was waking up with a surprise allergy attack.

“He was sneezing a lot this morning,” coach Jon Sherman said. “We had to go find some Zyrtec and get him calmed down. It was a hot day out there."

Paul exited, and catcher Payne moved to the mound for the bottom of the seventh. Justin Refermat opened the inning with a double to left, but Payne picked up three ground outs while giving up a meaningless run to close out the victory.

“They’ve got a pitching staff from top to bottom,” Crawley said. “We played them later in the year. It went eight innings, and they beat us, 2-0. We had our work cut out for us, and if you don’t get guys on base, it’s tough to score.”

Most endings are bittersweet in high school sports. It was particularly true for Depew, as it won its first Section VI title since 1971. If the Wildcats needed inspiration, they only needed to look at their coach. Crawley has been battling ALS this season. There’s a chance this was his last game as a coach – but not if he has anything to say about it.

“It could be it – it depends on how I progress with ALS,” he said. “I will be back for sure if I’m able to. I’m going to fight for it for sure.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.