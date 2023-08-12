Wilyer Abreu’s grand slam in the third inning gave the Worcester Red Sox the lead for good in an 8-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The teams will finish their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Worcester (62-50, 23-14 second half) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Ceddanne Rafaela singled with one out and scored on Enmanuel Valdez’s ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field.

The Bisons (54-58, 20-17) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third. Rafael Lantigua led off with a walk and Spencer Horwitz singled. With one out, Addison Barger doubled to right to score Lantigua and put runners at second and third. With two outs, Tanner Morris doubled to right to score Horwitz and Barger.

But in the bottom of the inning, Worcester scored five times to take control. Caleb Hamilton led off with a double, and Nick Sogard and Rafaela walked to load the bases. Bisons starter Jimmy Robbins walked Valdez to force in one run before being replaced by Gabe Klobosits. With one out, Abreu hit his grand slam to center, giving the Red Sox a 7-3 lead.

Worcester went up 8-3 in the fourth when Niko Kavadas doubled and later scored on a throwing error.

Buffalo trimmed the lead to 8-4 in the eighth inning on Ernie Clement’s ninth homer of the season, a solo shot to left field.

Barger went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored to lead Buffalo’s offense. Cam Eden went 1-for-4 and stole his 44th base of the season.

Robbins (0-2) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on three hits and three walks over two innings. He struck out one.

Abreu went 2-for-4 with four RBI and one run scored for the Red Sox. Rafaela went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Brian Van Belle (2-2) picked up the victory, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.