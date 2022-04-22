Bisons' win streak vs. Scranton ends at 10 as bullpen implodes in 5-3 loss

Buffalo Bisons starter Shaun Anderson pitched five strong innings Friday night in Sahlen Field and left with a 3-1 lead over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In the end, he had nothing to show for it.

Left-handed reliever Anthony Kay struggled mightily in an ugly sixth, allowing the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to score three runs as the visitors went on to a 5-3 win over Buffalo before a crowd of 4,558.

The Bisons (10-6) had won the first three games of the six-game series -- and had won 10 straight against Scranton dating to last season. But the Yankees' affiliate broke the string as Kay gave up a bases-loaded walk to Armando Alvarez and two straight run-scoring wild pitches to turn the lead into a 4-3 deficit.

Scranton left fielder Miguel Andujar then connected for a no-doubt solo shot high into the left field in the screen in the seventh off Buffalo reliever Brandon Eisert. It was the third home run of the season for Andujar, who had 27 homers and 92 RBIs for the Yankees in 2018 but has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since.

The Bisons had taken the lead on left fielder Vinny Capra's two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fifth on a full-count pitch from Scranton/Wilkes-Barr reliever Braden Bristo. It was Capra's third of the season.

The Bisons, however, did not get another hit in the final 4 2/3 innings against three Scranton relievers.

The series continues Saturday night at 6 as Buffalo's Nick Allgeyer (2-0, 6.43) meets Scranton lefty Matt Krook (1-2, 1.98) and concludes with a matinee Sunday at 1.