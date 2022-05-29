Bisons win fifth in series at Columbus, head to Rochester for showdown with first-place Red Wings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Casey Lawrence earned his International League-leading sixth win and shortstop Jordan Groshans belted his first Triple-A home run as the Buffalo Bisons completed their best road series of the season Sunday with a 7-5 win over the Columbus Clippers in Huntington Park.
The Bisons won five of the six games over the Cleveland affiliate to improve their record to 29-18 and pull within 1½ games of Rochester in the IL East. The first-place Red Wings were 30-17 entering Sunday night's game in Syracuse. No other team in the East is within five games of the lead as the Bisons head to Rochester's Frontier Field for a six-game series this week.
The set begins Monday at 4:05 p.m., the first Monday game for the teams this season. That's normally a weekly day off in the minor leagues but games are played if it falls on a holiday. The Bisons and Wings will take Tuesday off and then continue the series with four night games Wednesday through Saturday and a matinee on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
Lawrence (6-1) allowed two runs in six innings to drop his ERA to 2.30 and left with the Bisons holding a 7-2 lead. Leadoff man Nathan Lukas had three hits while Groshans and catcher Zack Collins both homered.
People are also reading…
Groshans' homer was a two-out, two-run shot to left. The 22-year-old, considered the Toronto Blue Jays' top infield prospect, is batting .352 since he was promoted to Buffalo on April 22.
The Bisons are in a stretch of 12 straight games on the road and play 18 out of 24 away from Sahlen Field. They don't play at home again until opening a series June 7 against Worcester with an 11:05 a.m. School Kids Day game.
ON THE BOARD!!! First career Triple-A home run for Jordan Groshans! 💣@groshansj10 #NextLevel | @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/SEUplgJd3Z— Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 29, 2022