 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons win fifth in series at Columbus, head to Rochester for showdown with first-place Red Wings

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bisons (copy)

Buffalo Bisons outfielder Logan Warmoth, who singled and drove in a run Sunday in Columbus, drives an RBI single during a recent game in Sahlen Field.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Casey Lawrence earned his International League-leading sixth win and shortstop Jordan Groshans belted his first Triple-A home run as the Buffalo Bisons completed their best road series of the season Sunday with a 7-5 win over the Columbus Clippers in Huntington Park.

The Bisons won five of the six games over the Cleveland affiliate to improve their record to 29-18 and pull within 1½ games of Rochester in the IL East. The first-place Red Wings were 30-17 entering Sunday night's game in Syracuse. No other team in the East is within five games of the lead as the Bisons head to Rochester's Frontier Field for a six-game series this week.

The set begins Monday at 4:05 p.m., the first Monday game for the teams this season. That's normally a weekly day off in the minor leagues but games are played if it falls on a holiday. The Bisons and Wings will take Tuesday off and then continue the series with four night games Wednesday through Saturday and a matinee on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Lawrence (6-1) allowed two runs in six innings to drop his ERA to 2.30 and left with the Bisons holding a 7-2 lead. Leadoff man Nathan Lukas had three hits while Groshans and catcher Zack Collins both homered.

People are also reading…

Groshans' homer was a two-out, two-run shot to left. The 22-year-old, considered the Toronto Blue Jays' top infield prospect, is batting .352 since he was promoted to Buffalo on April 22.

The Bisons are in a stretch of 12 straight games on the road and play 18 out of 24 away from Sahlen Field. They don't play at home again until opening a series June 7 against Worcester with an 11:05 a.m. School Kids Day game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sahlen Field aerial

Bisons' win streak vs. Scranton ends at 10 as bullpen implodes in 5-3 loss

Buffalo Bisons starter Shaun Anderson pitched five strong innings Friday night in Sahlen Field and left with a 3-1 lead over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In the end, he had nothing to show for it.

Left-handed reliever Anthony Kay struggled mightily in an ugly sixth, allowing the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to score three runs as the visitors went on to a 5-3 win over Buffalo before a crowd of 4,558.

The Bisons (10-6) had won the first three games of the six-game series -- and had won 10 straight against Scranton dating to last season. But the Yankees' affiliate broke the string as Kay gave up a bases-loaded walk to Armando Alvarez and two straight run-scoring wild pitches to turn the lead into a 4-3 deficit.

Scranton left fielder Miguel Andujar then connected for a no-doubt solo shot high into the left field in the screen in the seventh off Buffalo reliever Brandon Eisert. It was the third home run of the season for Andujar, who had 27 homers and 92 RBIs for the Yankees in 2018 but has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since.

The Bisons had taken the lead on left fielder Vinny Capra's two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fifth on a full-count pitch from Scranton/Wilkes-Barr reliever Braden Bristo. It was Capra's third of the season.

The Bisons, however, did not get another hit in the final 4 2/3 innings against three Scranton relievers.

The series continues Saturday night at 6 as Buffalo's Nick Allgeyer (2-0, 6.43) meets Scranton lefty Matt Krook (1-2, 1.98) and concludes with a matinee Sunday at 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News