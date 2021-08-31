Bisons use home run power to roll past RailRiders, 5-1

Urena hit his ninth homer of the season after Otto Lopez was hit by a pitch in the first inning. The homer came off starter Michael King, who did not finish the inning because of an injury. Knight, the designated hitter, made it 3-0 with his sixth homer off Clarke Schmidt in the second inning.

Scranton got that run back on a solo homer by Jonathan Davis in the second, the only run against Francis.

Star of the first game: Francis (8-4), who was rocked for four homers and 10 hits by Worcester in his last start, a 9-4 loss last Wednesday at Sahlen Field, was rock solid. He walked only one and struck out six. Francis did have to pitch out of a two-out jam in the fourth when Rob Brantly doubled and Ryan LaMarre walked. Francis struck out Davis swinging to end the threat.

Baker came on to pitch the bottom of the seventh after Francis had reached the 81-pitch mark (54 strikes). Hobie Harris, the last of the seven Bisons pitchers in the second game, got into trouble in the bottom of the seventh. Scranton filled the bases with two out on two walks and an infield single by Matt Pita. Harris retired Matt Burt on a fly ball to end it.

Next: Probables for the next three nights, all 7:05 starts, before a Saturday doubleheader between the teams: Zach Logue (6-3, 3.97) vs. Matt Krook (3-4, 4.62); Thomas Hatch (1-5, 3.47) vs. JP Sears (2-0, 3.20), and Casey Lawrence (4-2, 6.00) vs. Deivi Garcia (2-6, 7.01).