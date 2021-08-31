Bisons use home run power to roll past RailRiders, 5-1

The Buffalo Bisons could not have gotten off to a better start on Tuesday in the opening games of their “maxi-series” against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.
The Herd swept the doubleheader, the first of eight games between the teams over six days to move into a tie with the RailRiders for first place in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. Each team is 59-41.
Right-hander Bowden Francis and reliever Bryan Baker allowed only three hits in pitching the Bisons to a 5-1 win in the first game, and seven Buffalo pitchers shut out the home team on three-hits, 3-0, in the second seven-inning game. The Herd led virtually all the way.
Home runs by Richard Urena and Nash Knight gave the Herd an early 3-0 lead in the opener, and that was more than enough to win behind the strong pitching.
A double by Logan Wall, an RBI single by Otto Lopez and a double by Urena got the Herd off to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap and the parade of Buffalo pitchers did the rest. Reggie Pruitt hit a homer in the fifth for the other Buffalo run.
Kyle Johnston, A.J. Cole, Nate Pearson, Anthony Castro, Curtis Taylor, Julian Merryweather and Hobie Harris combined in the shutout, striking out seven altogether.
The outcome left Scranton with a 7-5 advantage in the season series between the teams, who had not met since June 13 in Trenton, N.J.
Urena hit his ninth homer of the season after Otto Lopez was hit by a pitch in the first inning. The homer came off starter Michael King, who did not finish the inning because of an injury. Knight, the designated hitter, made it 3-0 with his sixth homer off Clarke Schmidt in the second inning.
Scranton got that run back on a solo homer by Jonathan Davis in the second, the only run against Francis.
Star of the first game: Francis (8-4), who was rocked for four homers and 10 hits by Worcester in his last start, a 9-4 loss last Wednesday at Sahlen Field, was rock solid. He walked only one and struck out six. Francis did have to pitch out of a two-out jam in the fourth when Rob Brantly doubled and Ryan LaMarre walked. Francis struck out Davis swinging to end the threat.
Baker came on to pitch the bottom of the seventh after Francis had reached the 81-pitch mark (54 strikes). Hobie Harris, the last of the seven Bisons pitchers in the second game, got into trouble in the bottom of the seventh. Scranton filled the bases with two out on two walks and an infield single by Matt Pita. Harris retired Matt Burt on a fly ball to end it.
Next: Probables for the next three nights, all 7:05 starts, before a Saturday doubleheader between the teams: Zach Logue (6-3, 3.97) vs. Matt Krook (3-4, 4.62); Thomas Hatch (1-5, 3.47) vs. JP Sears (2-0, 3.20), and Casey Lawrence (4-2, 6.00) vs. Deivi Garcia (2-6, 7.01).