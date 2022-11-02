Bisons unveil 2023 game times, including April 4 home opener at 2:05

The Buffalo Bisons have finalized their home game times for the 2023 International League season and announced Wednesday that their Sahlen Field opener on Tuesday April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox will be a 2:05 p.m. start.

Buffalo's season opener will be Friday, March 31 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a 6:35 game that will mark the Herd's first March contest in its modern era dating to 1985. The Bisons play three games in Scranton before taking an off day on April 3 and then embarking on a six-game series against Worcester that will feature five matinees. After Opening Day, the teams meet here at 1:05 on April 5, 6 and 9, at 4:05 on April 8 and play the first Friday night game of the season at 6:05 on April 7.

The highlights of the schedule include 6:05 p.m. starts for the 14th annual Star Wars Night (June 3 vs. St. Paul) and the 27th annual Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (July 3 vs. Worcester). School Kids Day will be Thursday June 1 at 11:05 a.m. vs. St. Paul.

There are 13 Friday night games, with 6:05 starts in April and the final two in September, 6:35 in May and 7:05 from June-Sept. 1. Night games are at 6:05 in April, May and September, and 7:05 in June, July and August. There are 20 games starting at 1:05, mostly on Sunday and Wednesdays.

The home schedule concludes with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides from Sept. 19-24. All games in that series are at 6:05 except for a 4:05 start on Sept. 23.

The team will announce a more detailed promotional schedule at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group party areas go on sale Monday at Bisons.com