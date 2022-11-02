 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons unveil 2023 game times, including April 4 home opener at 2:05

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bisons

The Bisons will line up for the national anthem at the home opener April 4 in Sahlen Field (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo)
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bisons have finalized their home game times for the 2023 International League season and announced Wednesday that their Sahlen Field opener on Tuesday April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox will be a 2:05 p.m. start.

Buffalo's season opener will be Friday, March 31 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a 6:35 game that will mark the Herd's first March contest in its modern era dating to 1985. The Bisons play three games in Scranton before taking an off day on April 3 and then embarking on a six-game series against Worcester that will feature five matinees. After Opening Day, the teams meet here at 1:05 on April 5, 6 and 9, at 4:05 on April 8 and play the first Friday night game of the season at 6:05 on April 7.

The highlights of the schedule include 6:05 p.m. starts for the 14th annual Star Wars Night (June 3 vs. St. Paul) and the 27th annual Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (July 3 vs. Worcester). School Kids Day will be Thursday June 1 at 11:05 a.m. vs. St. Paul.

People are also reading…

There are 13 Friday night games, with 6:05 starts in April and the final two in September, 6:35 in May and 7:05 from June-Sept. 1. Night games are at 6:05 in April, May and September, and 7:05 in June, July and August. There are 20 games starting at 1:05, mostly on Sunday and Wednesdays.

The home schedule concludes with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides from Sept. 19-24. All games in that series are at 6:05 except for a 4:05 start on Sept. 23.

The team will announce a more detailed promotional schedule at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group party areas go on sale Monday at Bisons.com

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rob Thomson, J.T. Realmuto orchestrate a Phillies comeback in Game 1 of World Series

Rob Thomson, J.T. Realmuto orchestrate a Phillies comeback in Game 1 of World Series

HOUSTON — The nation rejoices this morning, because, these days, Jason Kelce is dead wrong. Everyone likes us. And yes, we care. The Fightin’ Phillies added another chapter to their fairy-tale season. They spotted the Astros a five-run lead through the first three innings, but, thanks to another episode of brilliant manipulation by rookie manager Rob Thomson and utter indifference to logic and ...

It might be time to accept USC’s defense for what it is

It might be time to accept USC’s defense for what it is

TUCSON, Ariz. — “You are what you are.” Those words were spoken by USC head coach Lincoln Riley during the Trojans’ bye week when asked if his defense was getting the respect it deserved for leading the nation in turnover margin. The argument went that, while the numbers may seem like outliers, the Trojan defense had produced them and should be judged by them. But if you follow that logic, ...

Lots of off days for Astros, Phillies before World Series

Lots of off days for Astros, Phillies before World Series

When the first pitch is thrown in the World Series on Friday night, it will be only the eighth game in 23 days for the Houston Astros. The new expanded playoffs this year that gave the Astros a first-round bye. That meant a five-day break after the regular season before they swept the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series. The National League champion Phillies had an extra postseason series, but still played only 11 games in the 22 days. Game 1 starters Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola are both pitching for the first time in eight days. Both teams clinched their pennants last Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News