Left fielder Nathan Lukes went 3 for 5 to push his hitting streak to 14 games as the Buffalo Bisons rolled past the Worcester Red Sox, 8-1, Monday night at Sahlen Field.

A crowd of 15,192, the second-largest of the season, was on hand for the annual Independence Eve celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. The Bisons finished 3-2 in their first series of the second half of the International League season.

Lukes, Buffalo's 2022 most valuable player, pushed his average to .362 with an RBI double in the third innings and added two singles to lead a 16-hit attack. Third baseman Addison Barger's two-run single to right snapped a 1-1 tie and highlighted a four-run third that put Buffalo ahead for good.

The Bisons also got 3-for-4 nights from catcher Tyler Heineman and right fielder Jordan Luplow, who lofted his sixth home run of the season to left leading off the fifth.

Starter Paxton Schultz (1-2) pitched five innings, giving up only an unearned run, to earn his first Triple-A victory. He combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as Buffalo pitchers retired the last 16 batters.

The Bisons hit the Thruway immediately after the game for Rochester, where they will start a six-game series against the Red Wings in Innovative Field Tuesday night at 6:45.

Parsons named Pitcher of the Week

Here right-hander Wes Parsons was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Parsons becomes the first member of the Herd to receive a weekly honor this season.

Parsons pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out, to get his first Bisons victory in Saturday's 4-0 win over Worcester. It was his first in affiliated baseball since July 1, 2019, while pitching for Gwinnett against Norfolk.

Parsons, 30, is 1-2 with a 4.42 earned-run average for Buffalo after being signed as a free agent by Toronto on May 8. He spent the last two years in the KBO League in South Korea. The nine strikeouts matched Parsons' career high, recorded four times prior in his 10-year professional career.