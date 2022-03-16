Bisons take a big hit in Blue Jays' trade for Athletics' Matt Chapman

The Toronto Blue Jays made a massive addition Wednesday by trading for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman in a multi-player swap that included several of their prospects.

The list included some familiar names, and will thus mean a big hit for the potential roster of the 2022 Buffalo Bisons as infielder Kevin Smith, starter Zach Logue and reliever Kirby Snead are all included in the deal.

Smith was the Bisons' most valuable player last season and the All-Star shortstop for Triple-A East after a breakout campaign that earned him his first callups to Toronto. Smith. batted .285 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 94 games for the Bisons as the Herd won a division championship for the first time since 2005. Smith, who was 3 for 32 in 18 games for the Blue Jays, had a 17-game hit streak for Buffalo in July and a 25-game on-base streak during May and June.

Logue was the Bisons' victory leader last year, going 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) after being called up from Double-A New Hampshire.

Snead was one of Buffalo's most dependable relievers, going 2-0, 1.58 with four saves in 36 games, and had a 2.35 ERA in seven games for the Blue Jays. He appeared at Sahlen Field for both the Jays and the Bisons in 2021.