The Buffalo Bisons gave up the first run in both games of Sunday's doubleheader in Sahlen Field but rallied to post a pair of 2-1 wins over the Worcester Red Sox, thanks to some timely hitting and strong relief pitching.

The Bisons got their record even at 4-4 and finished 2-3 in the rain-delayed opening series at home. Worcester fell to 5-3.

In the opener, Worcester right fielder Ryan Fitzgerald homered to deep right-center off Buffalo reliever Ryan Peacock leading off the top of the seventh to snap a scoreless tie.

But the Bisons rallied for a walkoff win in the bottom of the inning as Wynton Bernard lined an RBI double to left-center to tie the game, and Nathan Lukes' two-out single to right scored catcher Stevie Berman with the winning run.

In the nightcap, Worcester took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on David Hamilton's RBI single, but Buffalo won the game with two runs in the bottom of the inning. One scored on Vinny Capra's groundout and the other on a throwing error by Worcester third baseman Nick Sogard on a Bernard grounder.

The Bisons used four pitchers in each game and struck out 11 batters in each. They held Worcester to seven hits in the twinbill.

Starter Yosvar Zulueta fanned six in a three-inning stint in the opener, and reliever Luke Bard started the nightcap and struck out five over two innings. Peacock vultured the win in the first game, while Thomas Hatch gave up the Worcester run in the nightcap but also got the victory.

Jay Jackson got his first save in the second game, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

The Bisons are off Monday before opening a six-game series Tuesday night in Rochester at newly-named Innovative Field.

The next home series starts April 18 against the Iowa Cubs.