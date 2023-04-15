The Buffalo Bisons suffered their fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday as Rochester scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to come back for a 7-6 victory in Rochester.

The teams will wrap up their six-game series today at 1:05 p.m. Both teams are 5-8 on the season.

The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Addison Barger doubled with two outs and scored on Spencer Horwitz’s double.

Rochester went up 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. Darren Baker led off with a single and Richie Martin was hit by Bisons’ starting pitcher Luke Bard. With one out, Nomar Mazara singled home Baker. A wild pitch put runners at second and third and Wilson Garcia’s two-out single scored Martin and Mazara.

Buffalo tied the game in the second. Rob Brantly and Rafael Lantigua each singled to open the inning. Tanner Morris’ fly out put runners at second and third, and with two outs, Nathan Lukes singled to right to score both runners.

But in the bottom of the inning, Onix Vega scored on Martin’s ground out to give the Red Wings a 4-3 lead.

The Herd took a 5-4 lead in the third inning. Barger and Horwitz both walked. With one out, Brantly doubled to right to score Barger and put runners at second and third. Lantigua’s sacrifice fly off Rochester reliever Odalvi Javier scored Horwitz.

Buffalo went up 6-4 in the fifth when Wynton Bernard and later scored when Lantigua grounded into a double play.

In the bottom of the inning, Rochester took the lead for good.

With one out, Garcia singled and took second on a wild pitch by Bisons reliever Junior Fernandez (0-1). Jack Dunn singled home Garcia and Dunn advanced to second on a throwing error by shortstop Barger. With two outs, Cody Wilson tied the game with a single to left to plate Dunn, and Wilson went to third on a throwing error by left fielder Cam Eden. Baker then singled off reliever Hayden Juenger to score Wilson with the eventual winning run.

Brantly went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bisons, who collected nine hits. Barger, Horwitz, Bernard and Morris also doubled.

Baker went 3-for-5 with an RBI to lead the Red Wings’ 12-hit attack. Rochester did not register an extra base hit in the game.

Franklyn Kilome (1-1) picked up the win for the Red Wings. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk in 1⅓ innings. Jordan Weems earned his first save with a perfect ninth. He struck out one.