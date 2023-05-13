The Buffalo Bisons have suddenly started majoring in drama at Sahlen Field.

For the fourth time in the series and the third day in a row, the Herd pulled out a victory in walk-off fashion Saturday against the Syracuse Mets. Down by a run and down to its final strike with two outs and nobody on, Buffalo rallied with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to escape with an 8-7 victory.

Second baseman Tanner Morris was the hero in this one, stroking a single to right-center field to drive in Rob Brantly with the winning run.

"That's pretty impressive. Four out of five games being a walk-off is pretty good," manager Casey Candaele said. "That means they're playing every out and they're not giving up. And that's really a good thing to see."

After the first two hitters were retired in the ninth, Wynton Bernard legged out an infield single on a 2-2 pitch from Syracuse's Grant Hartwig to keep the Bisons alive. Brantly followed with a walk, and Jamie Ritchie rolled a single to right to score Bernard with the tying run. Morris followed with the game-winner on an 0-1 pitch.

"He's got a good fastball, and the best chance that I had is trying to be on time and move something forward," said Morris, Toronto's fifth-round pick in 2019. "I didn't want to get behind on the count. I wanted to stay aggressive. I knew that he was going to come after me after walking guys and having a little trouble throwing strikes."

The Bisons are 17-21 overall and 4-1 in the series, which concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. They have have scored 39 runs in the five games.

Syracuse had taken a 7-6 lead on Gary Sanchez's RBI double with two outs in the top of the seventh. Sanchez, the former Yankees catcher who joined Syracuse after signing a minor-league contract with the New York Mets, is 6 for 13 in the series with five RBIs.

The Bisons punched out 14 hits in the game, and five players had two. Third baseman Rafael Lantigua belted a leadoff homer in the first and drove in three runs. Two came on a single in Buffalo's four-run third that wiped out a 5-2 deficit.