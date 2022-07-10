Bisons' struggles continue in loss to Syracuse; Connor Grey gets no decision

Gosuke Katoh’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie and lifted the Syracuse Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday at Sahlen Field.

Frewsburg’s Connor Grey got no decision for the Mets. He allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. It was the second time this week that Grey faced the Bisons. He improved to 4-3 on the season by picking up the win on July 4, when he allowed two earned runs in five innings.

The Bisons (43-41) lost five of six games in the series and will carry a two-game losing streak into its series at Iowa starting at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday.

The Mets (37-47) opened the scoring in the first inning. Travis Jankowski walked, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by shortstop Jordan Groshans, which allowed Mark Vientos to reach safely. With one out, Daniel Palka grounded into a force out at second, but beat the relay throw to first, allowing Jankowski to score.

The Bisons tied the game in the bottom of the third. Kellin Deglan singled to center and Spencer Howitz walked to put runners at first and second. With one out, Groshans singled to center to score Deglan and put runners at the corners. Grey escaped further damage by getting Danny Jansen to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

The Mets went up 2-1 in the fourth on Palka’s 16th homer of the season, a solo shot to right-center field. Jansen tied it in the bottom of the sixth on his first homer for the Bisons this season. Jansen is on a rehab assignment after suffering a fractured pinkie finger on his left hand.

In the seventh, reliever Jeremy Beasley (1-1) took over for the Bisons and walked Nick Dini to lead off the inning. Katoh then hit the first pitch he saw from Beasley over the right-center field fence for his fifth homer of the season to give the Mets a 4-2 lead.

The Bisons threatened in the bottom of the inning when Logan Warmoth led off with a double and moved to third on Deglan’s ground out. But Buffalo left Warmoth stranded.

Rob Zastryzny (1-4) picked up the victory for Syracuse, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out three. Yoan Lopez earned his second save, allowing one walk and striking out five over the final two innings.

Spencer Horwitz doubled for the Bisons, who collected five hits in the game.

Katoh and Deven Marrero each had two hits for Syracuse.