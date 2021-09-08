Bisons stay hot, rally to beat Mets for 10th victory in a row

The Buffalo Bisons have been front-runners for nearly every game of their 10-game winning streak. Wednesday night, it took a two-out rally in the sixth inning for the Herd to work its way in front and go on to an 8-4 triumph over the Syracuse Mets on Polish Festival Night at Sahlen Field.
Victory No. 10 enabled the Bisons to tie the longest winning streak in their modern Triple-A era, which began in 1985 when the Herd joined the American Association.
Buffalo sent nine men to the plate in the sixth-inning rally against Syracuse starter Zack Godley, who hit the 101-pitch mark before he was removed. Nash Knight started it with a double. A walk to Logan Warmoth and a single by Forrest Wall filled the bases to end Godley’s night.
Otto Lopez singled against reliever Franklyn Kilome to bring home two runs, tying the game. A throwing error on Lopez’s steal of second and a wild pitch produced the go-ahead runs. Cullen Large tripled to send home two insurance runs for Buffalo in the eighth.
Buffalo starter Zach Logue turned in five effective innings. Manager Casey Candaele used five pitchers overall with Rafael Dolis picking up the win despite giving up the lead when two unearned runs were scored against him in the sixth.
Martinez strikes: The Mets had the lead mostly because of veteran Jose Martinez. The 15-year pro baseball campaigner hit solo home runs in the second and fourth innings and singled to send in one of the Mets runs in the sixth when they took a 4-2 lead. That was after the Bisons had taken the lead in the first when Wall led off with a triple and scored on Tyler White’s infield out.
Magic number: It’s been a while since that term had meaning for a Bisons team. The Herd’s magic number to clinch the Northeast Division championship in Triple-A East is six with 11 games to play.
The last Bisons team to win 10 in a row was in 2004 between Aug. 12-21. The current streak began with a home win over Worcester on Aug. 29 and continued with the seven-game series sweep of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Moosic, Pa., last week and now two straight over Syracuse. Buffalo leads the season series against the Mets, 18-7, with four games to play in this week’s homestand.
Hot hitters: Lopez had two singles in five trips and accounted for two of the Bisons’ four RBIs. Kellin Deglan had three hits for Buffalo, two of them doubles. Wall was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle with a triple, double and single. Richard Urena also had three hits.
Next: Righthander Casey Lawrence (4-2, 4.50) is the scheduled starter Thursday night (Irish Festival Night) as the Bisons will go for a record 11th win in a row against Syracuse lefty Josh Walker (0-2, 4.87) in a 6:05 start.