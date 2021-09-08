Bisons stay hot, rally to beat Mets for 10th victory in a row

The Buffalo Bisons have been front-runners for nearly every game of their 10-game winning streak. Wednesday night, it took a two-out rally in the sixth inning for the Herd to work its way in front and go on to an 8-4 triumph over the Syracuse Mets on Polish Festival Night at Sahlen Field.

Victory No. 10 enabled the Bisons to tie the longest winning streak in their modern Triple-A era, which began in 1985 when the Herd joined the American Association.

Buffalo sent nine men to the plate in the sixth-inning rally against Syracuse starter Zack Godley, who hit the 101-pitch mark before he was removed. Nash Knight started it with a double. A walk to Logan Warmoth and a single by Forrest Wall filled the bases to end Godley’s night.

Otto Lopez singled against reliever Franklyn Kilome to bring home two runs, tying the game. A throwing error on Lopez’s steal of second and a wild pitch produced the go-ahead runs. Cullen Large tripled to send home two insurance runs for Buffalo in the eighth.

Buffalo starter Zach Logue turned in five effective innings. Manager Casey Candaele used five pitchers overall with Rafael Dolis picking up the win despite giving up the lead when two unearned runs were scored against him in the sixth.