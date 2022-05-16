Bisons split doubleheader with Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 7-1 lead then held on to beat the Buffalo Bisons 7-5 and earn a split of their doubleheader Sunday. The Bisons won the opener, 10-5.

Buffalo (20-16) will return home Tuesday to begin a series with Syracuse (13-22), starting at 6:05 p.m.

In the nightcap Sunday, the Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the second on Logan Warmoth’s RBI single. The IronPigs (19-17) grabbed the lead for good on Austin Wynns’ grand slam off Bowden Francis (2-2) in the bottom of the inning.

Lehigh Valley made it 5-1 in the third on Yairo Munoz’s homer to left field, and pushed the lead to 7-1 in the fourth on an RBI double byDustin Peterson and an RBI single from Nick Maton.

Buffalo fought back, scoring twice in the fifth on Otto Lopez’s RBI groundout and Warmoth’s RBI double. Jordan Groshans singled home Cavan Biggio in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-4, and Joshua Fuentes singled in Lopez in the seventh. But with the bases loaded and one out, IronPigs reliever Mark Appel struck out pinch-hitter Stevie Berman and got Gabriel Moreno to ground out to end the game.

In the first game, the Bisons scored five runs in the third inning, Eric Stamets hit a two-run homer in the fifth then Buffalo put the game away with three in the seventh.

Groshans, Cullen Large and Stamets each drove in two runs for the Bisons, who took advantage of six hits and nine walks in the contest.

Thomas Hatch (2-2) went five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Colton Eastman (0-3) allowed five earned runs on four hits and four walks in three innings for Lehigh Valley. He struck out seven.