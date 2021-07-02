Bisons' season gets extended into October

For the first time in their modern era and perhaps for the first time in their history dating to 1877, the Buffalo Bisons' season will extend into October.

Major League Baseball announced late Thursday night that the Triple-A schedule will get an additional two weeks of play added on to its previous closing date and will now conclude on Oct. 3, the same date as clubs' MLB parents.

Hear that Bison Thunder: A solid opener in Trenton as Herd stampedes to a win The Bisons/Thunder were on top of their game in all phases in their season opener against the Worcester Red Sox, scoring two runs in the first and loping home with a 6-1 victory before a socially-distanced sellout crowd of 1,526.

Under the current schedule, the Bisons' final home game was Sept. 12 in Syracuse and the season finale was Sept. 19 in Rochester. The clubs are now going to play 10 more games, with off days on Sept. 20-21 and Sept. 27-28. In their modern-era dating to 1985, the Bisons have never played more than eight regular-season games in September.

The additional games were added to create a 130-game season after Covid protocols delayed the start of the campaign into May. The opponents and sites have yet to be determined. The Bisons are currently playing home games in Trenton, N.J., but could return to Sahlen Field if the Toronto Blue Jays get permission to return home to Rogers Centre.

There will be no playoffs in Triple-A this year and the team with the best record in both the East and West leagues following the completion of games on Oct. 3 will be declared the league champion.