Bisons' season ends as 'Final Strech' finale in Syracuse canceled by rain

Mother Nature made the final out of the Buffalo Bisons' memorable season on Sunday.

The Herd's last game of the Triple-A Final Stretch against the Syracuse Mets was canceled by morning rains and a forecast of day-long showers at NBT Bank Stadium.

Buffalo thus finished the postseason tournament with an 8-1 record, good for second place, after winning its final eight games. Durham wrapped up the title late Saturday night with a 5-3 win at Norfolk on Josh Lowe's two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth. That made the Bulls 9-0 and they had the tiebreaker edge on Buffalo by virtue of a better regular season record.

With Minor League Baseball combining the regular season and Final Stretch statistics for record keeping because there were no actual playoff series, the Bisons finished the season 79-47 overall. Their .627 winning percentage was their best since 2001 -- and second-highest since 1927. And they did it without playing a game in Buffalo until Aug. 10, as they went 29-13 during a three-month stint in Trenton, N.J., while the Toronto Blue Jays played in Sahlen Field.