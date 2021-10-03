 Skip to main content
Bisons' season ends as 'Final Strech' finale in Syracuse canceled by rain
Bisons' season ends as 'Final Strech' finale in Syracuse canceled by rain

Buffalo Bisons

A Buffalo Bisons hat is perched atop a baseball glove prior to a recent game at Rochester's Frontier Field.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Mother Nature made the final out of the Buffalo Bisons' memorable season on Sunday.

The Herd's last game of the Triple-A Final Stretch against the Syracuse Mets was canceled by morning rains and a forecast of day-long showers at NBT Bank Stadium.

Buffalo thus finished the postseason tournament with an 8-1 record, good for second place, after winning its final eight games. Durham wrapped up the title late Saturday night with a 5-3 win at Norfolk on Josh Lowe's two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth. That made the Bulls 9-0 and they had the tiebreaker edge on Buffalo by virtue of a better regular season record.

With Minor League Baseball combining the regular season and Final Stretch statistics for record keeping because there were no actual playoff series, the Bisons finished the season 79-47 overall. Their .627 winning percentage was their best since 2001 -- and second-highest since 1927. And they did it without playing a game in Buffalo until Aug. 10, as they went 29-13 during a three-month stint in Trenton, N.J., while the Toronto Blue Jays played in Sahlen Field.

The Bisons finished the season on a 23-6 run, including the franchise-record, 12-game winning streak that propelled them to their first division title since 2005. They had two winning streaks of at least eight games in a season for the first time since 2002.

Shortstop Kevin Smith, the club's MVP, ended his season leading the team in home runs (21) and RBIs (69). Tyler White was the leading hitter at .292. Zach Logue won his team-high ninth game in Saturday's 4-1 win at Syracuse and finished as the strikeout leader at 93. Closer Bryan Baker was the club's ERA leader at 1.31.

The Bisons' season finished in October for the first time since the 1936 Junior World Series against Milwaukee. Its next one will open on April 5, 2022 in Sahlen Field against the Iowa Cubs in the first meeting between the teams since Buffalo swept the 1997 American Association championship series in three straight games.

