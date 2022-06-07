Bisons School Kids Day game is postponed by rain

A forecast of daylong rain has prompted the Buffalo Bisons to postpone their School Kids Day game Tuesday in Sahlen Field. The Herd was scheduled to meet the Worcester Red Sox in an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

The teams will make up the postponement by opening their six-game series with a doubleheader Wednesday night starting at 5:30. Gates open at 5 and one ticket is good for both games. The Bisons (31-22) have played their last 12 games on the road and have not been at home since May 21.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2022 Bisons game. All school kids will receive vouchers for two additional tickets to a future game of their choice. Vouchers will be sent directly to the schools for distribution.

All exchanges and vouchers exclude the July 4 baseball-concert doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Exchanges must be made at the ballpark ticket office but can be done at any time through the season.

The School Kids Day game is one of the most popular promotions on the team's schedule, annually drawing crowds of more than 12,000 as children from around Western New York are bussed to the ballpark for a game that included an educational theme (this year's was Flag Day: Honor and Respect). It has not been held due to the pandemic since May 30, 2019. Since the ballpark opened 1988, almost a half a million students and teachers have attended the event.

