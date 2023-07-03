Buffalo Bisons right-hander Wes Parsons has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Parson becomes the first member of the Herd to receive a weekly honor this season.

Parsons pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out, to get his first Bisons victory in Saturday's 4-0 win over Worcester in Sahlen Field. It was his first in affiliated baseball since July 1, 2019, while pitching for Gwinnett against Norfolk.

Parsons, 30, is 1-2 with a 4.42 earned-run average for Buffalo after being signed as a free agent by Toronto on May 8. He spent the last two years in the KBO League in South Korea and pitched one game at Class A Dunedin before coming to Buffalo.

The nine strikeouts matched Parsons' career high, recorded four times prior in his 10-year professional career. He pitched in 32 games, all in relief, for Atlanta and Colorado in 2019, posting a 1-1 record and 5.45 ERA.