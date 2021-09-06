Bisons riding high as they return home after seven-game sweep of Scranton

After the longest series and perhaps the most successful road trip in the modern history of the franchise, the Buffalo Bisons will begin their September home schedule in the Triple-A East season on a high note on Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.). The Bisons have won their last eight games.

Tuesday night's game will be the first of a six-game set against the Mets and it will kick off "Festival Week," one of the highlights of the Bisons' promotional calendar when the team celebrates the Italian (Tuesday), Polish (Wednesday) and Irish (Thursday) heritage of the local community. A light show each of the three nights adds to the festivities.

The Bisons went into last week against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders trailing the season series between the teams 7-3 and two games behind the New York Yankees affiliate in the standings. On Monday, the Herd (64-41) sat alone in first place with a five-game lead over the RailRiders (59-46) after sweeping the seven-game set and having clinched the season series with a 9-7 record against Scranton.

What happened?