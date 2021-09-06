Bisons riding high as they return home after seven-game sweep of Scranton

After the longest series and perhaps the most successful road trip in the modern history of the franchise, the Buffalo Bisons will begin their September home schedule in the Triple-A East season on a high note on Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.). The Bisons have won their last eight games.
Tuesday night's game will be the first of a six-game set against the Mets and it will kick off "Festival Week," one of the highlights of the Bisons' promotional calendar when the team celebrates the Italian (Tuesday), Polish (Wednesday) and Irish (Thursday) heritage of the local community. A light show each of the three nights adds to the festivities.
The Bisons went into last week against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders trailing the season series between the teams 7-3 and two games behind the New York Yankees affiliate in the standings. On Monday, the Herd (64-41) sat alone in first place with a five-game lead over the RailRiders (59-46) after sweeping the seven-game set and having clinched the season series with a 9-7 record against Scranton.
What happened?
The Bisons simply played excellent baseball for one entire week. They were behind – and just by a single run – in only the last two of the seven games. They committed only one error in the series and outhit the RailRiders .252 to .181 and out homered them 8-3.
Of the 13 position players manager Casey Candaele used in the series, 12 had hits, 11 scored runs, seven hit home runs and nine knocked in runs.
Cullen Large, Otto Lopez and Richard Urena were the most successful batters over the week. Large batted .454 (10 for 22) and Lopez batted .444 (12 for 27). Urena led the team with six runs, Lopez had five and led with five RBIs. Large, Nash Knight and Christian Colon each had four RBIs.
The eight home runs came from seven different players, with only Knight hitting more than one.
The pitching staff contributed two shutouts and four saves in the seven games in Moosic, Pa. Pitching wins went to seven different pitchers. Three went to starters (Bowden Francis, Zach Logue and Thomas Hatch), and four went to the bullpen (A.J. Cole, Julian Merryweather, Jacob Waguespack and Trent Thornton). Hobie Harris had two saves, while Jacob Barnes and Thornton had one each.
Buffalo is second in the overall Triple-A East standings. The Bisons are three games behind Southeast Division leader Durham (68-39) entering play Tuesday. They are 3 1/2 games ahead of Midwest Division leader Toledo (62-46).
The Bisons have 23 games left on the regular-season schedule: the six at home with Syracuse, seven at Rochester, five at home against Lehigh Valley and five at Syracuse.