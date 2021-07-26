Bisons' return leads off team's busy promotional schedule

It will be nearly two years since their last true home game, but once the Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field for their Buffalo opener on Tuesday, Aug. 10, against the Rochester Red Wings, they will embark on a busy promotional schedule until the closing day of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 26.
"The Herd Comes Home" celebration on Aug. 10 will be presented by KeyBank. It will include the first of five fireworks show planned for the season.
One of the highlights of the promotional schedule will be Festival Week, Sept. 7-9, with Italian Night, Polish Night and Irish Night, in that order. The ethnic celebrations include a new feature, flashing light shows from the ballpark's new LED light towers to popular music. There will be a special T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance for each of the nights, presented by Connect Life.
Three other giveaway promotions are scheduled, including Replica Road Jersey (2,000) on Aug. 15, Bisons Logo Baseball (1,000) on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Travel Pillow (2,000) on Saturday, Sept. 12, presented by GBUAHN.
The schedule includes the return of favorite events like the fridaynightbash! series with Fireworks, Dog Days at the Park and Kids Club Sundays with postgame Kids Run the Bases.
The final fridaynightbash! of the season on Sept. 24 will serve as the traditional Fan Appreciation Night.
A new daily promotion, Win-It Wednesdays, will give fans more reason to cheer on the Herd. If the Bisons win on any Wednesday game, ticket stubs will be good for two-for-one tickets at the following Wednesday game. A special appearance by Tyler's Balancing Act will be featured on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Saturday, Sept. 11, will be Military/First Responder Appreciation Night and will include a pregame Buffalo Beauts Autograph Session in the concourse. Back to School Day will be Sunday, Aug. 29.
All tickets for games this season are general admission at a cost of $10 each.
Herd's White honored
Bisons first baseman Tyler White was named Triple-A East Batter of the Week for July 20-25 after he hit .364 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in a six-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets.
White went 8 for 22 with two doubles, six walks and seven runs scored. He reached base at least twice in all six games and drove in multiple runs in four of the six. He has homered in six of the Herd's last eight games. During his big week, the veteran former Houston Astros player had a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.500 OPS.
White stood out in each of the Bisons' six wins. He hit a three-run home run in 14-1 win in the series opener, walked three times the following day, and homered again with a two-run single in a 10-4 win. On Friday, White had a two-run double in a 10-6 victory and homered with a two-run double in a 6-3 win on Saturday. He capped it with a game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 3-2 victory in the series finale on Sunday.