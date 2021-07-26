Bisons' return leads off team's busy promotional schedule

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A new daily promotion, Win-It Wednesdays, will give fans more reason to cheer on the Herd. If the Bisons win on any Wednesday game, ticket stubs will be good for two-for-one tickets at the following Wednesday game. A special appearance by Tyler's Balancing Act will be featured on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Saturday, Sept. 11, will be Military/First Responder Appreciation Night and will include a pregame Buffalo Beauts Autograph Session in the concourse. Back to School Day will be Sunday, Aug. 29.

All tickets for games this season are general admission at a cost of $10 each.

Herd's White honored

Bisons first baseman Tyler White was named Triple-A East Batter of the Week for July 20-25 after he hit .364 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in a six-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets.

White went 8 for 22 with two doubles, six walks and seven runs scored. He reached base at least twice in all six games and drove in multiple runs in four of the six. He has homered in six of the Herd's last eight games. During his big week, the veteran former Houston Astros player had a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.500 OPS.