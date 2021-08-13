Bisons recap: Zach Logue, Forrest Wall lead the way in 4th straight win over Rochester

For starters: The Herd jumped to a 4-0 lead in posting its fourth straight win since returning to Buffalo and its sixth in a row overall. A Sahlen Field crowd of 4,829 saw Buffalo improve to 53-32, 21 games over .500, the highest margin since it was 82-61 on Sept. 4, 2005.

How the game was won: Starter Zach Logue (5-2) tossed six shutout innings, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out five. Nos. 1-2 hitters Forrest Wall and Otto Lopez each collected two hits. Rehabbing Toronto third baseman Cavan Biggio went 0 for 3 with a walk.

Star of the game: Wall was everywhere in this one. He threw out a runner at home from center field when the game was still scoreless, then scored the game's first run all the way from first on a hit-and-run single by Lopez in the third. He drove in Buffalo's third run with a sacrifice fly and created the Herd's fifth run in the seventh by stealing his 20th base of the season and eventually scoring when he spooked Rochester reliever Sam Clay into a balk by creeping down the third-base line toward home.