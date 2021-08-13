Bisons recap: Zach Logue, Forrest Wall lead the way in 4th straight win over Rochester

Buffalo 6, Rochester 3
For starters: The Herd jumped to a 4-0 lead in posting its fourth straight win since returning to Buffalo and its sixth in a row overall. A Sahlen Field crowd of 4,829 saw Buffalo improve to 53-32, 21 games over .500, the highest margin since it was 82-61 on Sept. 4, 2005.
How the game was won: Starter Zach Logue (5-2) tossed six shutout innings, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out five. Nos. 1-2 hitters Forrest Wall and Otto Lopez each collected two hits. Rehabbing Toronto third baseman Cavan Biggio went 0 for 3 with a walk.
Star of the game: Wall was everywhere in this one. He threw out a runner at home from center field when the game was still scoreless, then scored the game's first run all the way from first on a hit-and-run single by Lopez in the third. He drove in Buffalo's third run with a sacrifice fly and created the Herd's fifth run in the seventh by stealing his 20th base of the season and eventually scoring when he spooked Rochester reliever Sam Clay into a balk by creeping down the third-base line toward home.
(don't use 'run Forrest run')(don't use 'run Forrest run')(don't use 'run Forrest run')...wait, he scored from first on a SINGLE!?!? 🤯😎RUN FORREST, RUN!!! #Bisons pic.twitter.com/vh1i8TF03C— Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 14, 2021
Next: Bisons (Thomas Hatch, 1-2, 3.35) vs. Rochester (Ben Braymer, 3-7, 6.83), 1:05 Saturday at Sahlen Field. The matinees Saturday and Sunday are Frontline Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend. At either game, any healthcare worker who worked on the frontlines of the Covid-19 battle can receive two free tickets by showing employee ID at the ballpark box office.