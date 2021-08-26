 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bisons recap: Woes vs. Woo Sox continue with third straight defeat
0 comments

Bisons recap: Woes vs. Woo Sox continue with third straight defeat

Support this work for $1 a month
Woo Sox at Bisons (copy)

Bisons second baseman Otto Lopez makes a play against Worcester in Sahlen Field. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Worcester 8, Buffalo 5

For starters: The Bisons (56-39) failed to take a lead for the third straight game and fell to 0-3 halfway through their series against the Red Sox. The Bisons have lost six straight to Worcester and are 8-13 vs. the Red Sox this season. They are 3-7 in their last 10 overall.

Meanwhile, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its third straight over Lehigh Valley to grab a two-game advantage over Buffalo in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. The RailRiders did not allow a hit in that game until the seventh inning.

How the game was won: A crowd of 3,608 saw Jeter Downs' two-out RBI double in the third snap a 4-4 tie and give Worcester the lead for keeps. League batting leader Yairo Munoz (.318) went 3 for 5 for Worcester and has seven hits here the last two nights. 

Buffalo starter Zach Logue (6-3) fell behind 4-0 in the first, but the offense rallied to get him even with a four-run second that featured Cullen Large's two-run homer. Logue had been 3-0 with a 1.65 earned-run average in 16 1/3 innings over his last three starts, allowing only three earned runs in that span.

Star of the game: Worcester designated hitter Johan Mieses belted a pair of home runs to left and drove in four runs. Mieses' three-run shot in the first off Logue soared over the screen and careened on to Oak Street. Mieses, 25, homered twice and earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics for the Dominican Republic. 

Next: Bisons (Thomas Hatch, 1-4, 3.33) vs. Worcester (Kutter Crawford, 1-3, 6.94), 7:05 p.m. Friday in Sahlen Field. Happy Hour at 6 p.m., plus postgame fireworks. All tickets are $10 general admission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News