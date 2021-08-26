Bisons recap: Woes vs. Woo Sox continue with third straight defeat

Worcester 8, Buffalo 5
For starters: The Bisons (56-39) failed to take a lead for the third straight game and fell to 0-3 halfway through their series against the Red Sox. The Bisons have lost six straight to Worcester and are 8-13 vs. the Red Sox this season. They are 3-7 in their last 10 overall.
There's nobody who might best symbolize the bizarro 2021 world of the Toronto Blue Jays than the rehabbing catcher.
Meanwhile, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its third straight over Lehigh Valley to grab a two-game advantage over Buffalo in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. The RailRiders did not allow a hit in that game until the seventh inning.
How the game was won: A crowd of 3,608 saw Jeter Downs' two-out RBI double in the third snap a 4-4 tie and give Worcester the lead for keeps. League batting leader Yairo Munoz (.318) went 3 for 5 for Worcester and has seven hits here the last two nights.
Buffalo starter Zach Logue (6-3) fell behind 4-0 in the first, but the offense rallied to get him even with a four-run second that featured Cullen Large's two-run homer. Logue had been 3-0 with a 1.65 earned-run average in 16 1/3 innings over his last three starts, allowing only three earned runs in that span.
Star of the game: Worcester designated hitter Johan Mieses belted a pair of home runs to left and drove in four runs. Mieses' three-run shot in the first off Logue soared over the screen and careened on to Oak Street. Mieses, 25, homered twice and earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics for the Dominican Republic.