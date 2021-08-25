Bisons recap: Three first-inning HRs send Worcester to easy victory

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

For starters: The Bisons (56-38) have dropped the first two games of the series in Sahlen Field to fall a game behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. Buffalo is just 10-10 in August after going 17-9 in both June and July.

Christian Colon's 3-for-3 night for the Herd included a solo homer in the second and RBI single in the eighth, while Otto Lopez was 3 for 5. Danny Jansen went 0 for 1 with a walk in his second rehab game and caught five innings. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays announced Cavan Biggio is going to be shelved from his rehab for at least the next week after suffering a new elbow injury over the weekend in Syracuse. He will be re-evaluated.

How the game was won: Worcester clubbed five home runs, including three solo shots in the first inning off Buffalo starter Bowden Francis (7-4). Despite striking out 15 times against six Bisons pitchers, the Red Sox collected 15 hits and eight of them went for extra bases.