Bisons recap: Three first-inning HRs send Worcester to easy victory
Woo Sox at Bisons

Bisons starter Bowden Francis throws to a Woo Sox batter in the first inning at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

For starters: The Bisons (56-38) have dropped the first two games of the series in Sahlen Field to fall a game behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. Buffalo is just 10-10 in August after going 17-9 in both June and July.

Christian Colon's 3-for-3 night for the Herd included a solo homer in the second and RBI single in the eighth, while Otto Lopez was 3 for 5. Danny Jansen went 0 for 1 with a walk in his second rehab game and caught five innings. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays announced Cavan Biggio is going to be shelved from his rehab for at least the next week after suffering a new elbow injury over the weekend in Syracuse. He will be re-evaluated.

How the game was won: Worcester clubbed five home runs, including three solo shots in the first inning off Buffalo starter Bowden Francis (7-4). Despite striking out 15 times against six Bisons pitchers, the Red Sox collected 15 hits and eight of them went for extra bases.

Star of the game: Worcester third baseman Yairo Munoz, who set a Boston organizational record earlier this month with a 35-game hitting streak, went 4 for 5 with two solo home runs to take over the batting lead in Triple-A East with a .314 average. Munoz was one of four Woo Sox with multi-hit nights as Buffalo fell to 8-12 against Worcester this season.

Next: Bisons (Zach Logue, 6-2, 3.33) vs. Worcester (Daniel Gossett, 6-3, 4.57), 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Sahlen Field. It's the season's second Dog Night, with pooches admitted free and seated in Sections 124-128 down the right-field line. All tickets for humans are $10 and general admission.

