Bisons recap: Struggles continue with 4-1 loss to Worcester

Worcester 4, Buffalo 1

For starters: The Bisons (56-40) continued to struggle down the stretch, failing to take a lead for the fourth straight game and fell to 0-4 in their series against the Red Sox (53-46).

The Bisons have lost seven straight to Worcester and are 8-14 vs. the Red Sox this season. They are 2-8 in their last 10 overall.

Meanwhile, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Lehigh Valley 11-4 to run its win streak to four games. The Bisons are three games behind the RailRiders in the Triple-A East standings.

How the game was won: Josh Ockimey belted a two-out, three-run home run to right field off Thomas Hatch (1-5), scoring Joey Meneses and Jeter Downs to give Worcester a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. After the Bisons cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning when Cullen Large scored on a throwing error by Red Sox third baseman Chad De La Guerra, Connor Wong lined a solo homer to left off Anthony Castro to push Worcester’s lead back to three.

Wong went 2-for-5 and Meneses was 2-for-4 for Worcester.

Hatch surrendered eight hits in 5.2 innings, but also struck out eight. Large and Forrest Wall collected the only hits of the game for the Bisons.