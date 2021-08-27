Bisons recap: Struggles continue with 4-1 loss to Worcester

Worcester 4, Buffalo 1
For starters: The Bisons (56-40) continued to struggle down the stretch, failing to take a lead for the fourth straight game and fell to 0-4 in their series against the Red Sox (53-46).
The Bisons have lost seven straight to Worcester and are 8-14 vs. the Red Sox this season. They are 2-8 in their last 10 overall.
Meanwhile, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Lehigh Valley 11-4 to run its win streak to four games. The Bisons are three games behind the RailRiders in the Triple-A East standings.
How the game was won: Josh Ockimey belted a two-out, three-run home run to right field off Thomas Hatch (1-5), scoring Joey Meneses and Jeter Downs to give Worcester a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. After the Bisons cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning when Cullen Large scored on a throwing error by Red Sox third baseman Chad De La Guerra, Connor Wong lined a solo homer to left off Anthony Castro to push Worcester’s lead back to three.
Wong went 2-for-5 and Meneses was 2-for-4 for Worcester.
Hatch surrendered eight hits in 5.2 innings, but also struck out eight. Large and Forrest Wall collected the only hits of the game for the Bisons.
Star of the game: Worcester pitcher Kutter Crawford (2-3) allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters over six innings to pick up the victory. Crawford issued no walks and the one run he allowed was unearned. The Bisons struck out 10 times against Crawford and to relievers.