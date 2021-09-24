Bisons recap: Polanco's blast, Wall's burst spark walkoff win over IronPigs

Buffalo 7, Lehigh Valley 4
For starters: The Bisons improved to 2-1 in the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch tournament as a Fan Appreciation Night crowd of 4,638 saw one of the most dramatic victories in many years in Sahlen Field. Veteran Gregory Polanco's second homer of the game, a screaming three-run shot just over the wall in right, won it for Buffalo in the bottom of the ninth after the Bisons had trailed, 4-0, in the fifth.
"Off the bat, it was so low that I was thinking, 'Oh please don't catch it,' " said Polanco, who joined the club in August after eight years with the Pittsburgh Pirates. " ... I'm so happy right here now that I'm playing and I'm playing to win. Things started going well and I'm just glad to be here."
THIS TEAM!!!!!!!!!!!!! #walkoff
How the game was won: The stage for the walkoff was set as Polanco's two-run homer in the fifth cut a 4-0 deficit in half and the Buffalo bullpen played a huge role as well, as four relievers threw two-hit shutout ball over the final four innings.
Star of the game: Outfielder Forrest Wall pulled off one of the most spectacular plays in Sahlen Field history in the bottom of the seventh, when he scored the tying run from second base on what at first appeared to be a routine sacrifice fly to deep center by Cavan Biggio.
The IronPigs were slow to get the ball back to the infield and third base coach Devon White alertly windmilled the fleet Wall home as the Buffalo speedster slid in to make it 4-4.
"I kind of took an angle to where if Devo wanted to send me he could until I was watching him the whole way and he kept waving me so I just kept running," Wall said. "It's something I've never done before. And in the moment I was fired up to see the dugout go crazy and hear the fans. It was really awesome."
Here it is. One of the most utterly ridiculous plays I have ever seen at Sahlen Field.
Awards stand: The Bisons handed out end-of-season honors to shortstop Kevin Smith (MVP), pitcher Bryan Baker (most valuable pitcher), first baseman Tyler White (Jimmy Griffin Hometown Hero), pitcher Connor Overton (Comeback Player of the Year) and pitcher Jacob Waguespack (Most Inspirational Player).
Hamburg resident Brian Frank, creator of HerdChronicles.com and the Twitter feed @HerdChronicles, was named the Joe Byron Fan of the Year. A season ticket holder, Frank was also a key contributor to the recently released book "The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball, 1857-2020.”
Next: Game 4 of the Final Stretch is 1:05 p.m. Saturday in Sahlen Field as Buffalo's Zach Logue (7-3) meets Lehigh Valley's Mauricio Llovera (2-1). The home finale is 6:05 p.m. Sunday and the Herd then plays Games 6-10 next week in Syracuse.