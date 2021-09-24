Bisons recap: Polanco's blast, Wall's burst spark walkoff win over IronPigs

Star of the game: Outfielder Forrest Wall pulled off one of the most spectacular plays in Sahlen Field history in the bottom of the seventh, when he scored the tying run from second base on what at first appeared to be a routine sacrifice fly to deep center by Cavan Biggio.

The IronPigs were slow to get the ball back to the infield and third base coach Devon White alertly windmilled the fleet Wall home as the Buffalo speedster slid in to make it 4-4.

"I kind of took an angle to where if Devo wanted to send me he could until I was watching him the whole way and he kept waving me so I just kept running," Wall said. "It's something I've never done before. And in the moment I was fired up to see the dugout go crazy and hear the fans. It was really awesome."

Here it is. One of the most utterly ridiculous plays I have ever seen at Sahlen Field. https://t.co/AHt3MpYh79 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) September 25, 2021